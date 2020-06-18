18209 Sierra

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Wonderful Two bedroom two bath condo in Canyon Country located in the gated community of Canyon Country Racquet Club.

Upper level condo is situated in the back of the complex giving it more privacy. Features include an open functional floor plan, washer/dryer inside of the unit, gas fireplace in the living room, tile entry and sliding door leading to a balcony. Hardwood floors in both bedrooms, and ceramic tile floor in kitchen. Appliances (Dishwasher/Stove & Hood). Two Car Tandem Garage including locked storage. Community features a pool, spa, clubhouse, and basketball courts. Extremely commuter friendly located near freeway, shopping, dining, entertainment, and College of the Canyons. No pets please.