Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

18209 Sierra

18209 Sierra Hwy · No Longer Available
Location

18209 Sierra Hwy, Santa Clarita, CA 91351

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Wonderful Two bedroom two bath condo in Canyon Country located in the gated community of Canyon Country Racquet Club.
Upper level condo is situated in the back of the complex giving it more privacy. Features include an open functional floor plan, washer/dryer inside of the unit, gas fireplace in the living room, tile entry and sliding door leading to a balcony. Hardwood floors in both bedrooms, and ceramic tile floor in kitchen. Appliances (Dishwasher/Stove & Hood). Two Car Tandem Garage including locked storage. Community features a pool, spa, clubhouse, and basketball courts. Extremely commuter friendly located near freeway, shopping, dining, entertainment, and College of the Canyons. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18209 Sierra have any available units?
18209 Sierra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Clarita, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 18209 Sierra have?
Some of 18209 Sierra's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18209 Sierra currently offering any rent specials?
18209 Sierra isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18209 Sierra pet-friendly?
No, 18209 Sierra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clarita.
Does 18209 Sierra offer parking?
Yes, 18209 Sierra does offer parking.
Does 18209 Sierra have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18209 Sierra offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18209 Sierra have a pool?
Yes, 18209 Sierra has a pool.
Does 18209 Sierra have accessible units?
No, 18209 Sierra does not have accessible units.
Does 18209 Sierra have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18209 Sierra has units with dishwashers.
