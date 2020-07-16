All apartments in Santa Clara County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

21305 Bertram Rd.

21305 Bertram Road · (408) 978-5466
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

21305 Bertram Road, Santa Clara County, CA 95120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 21305 Bertram Rd. · Avail. now

$3,150

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1912 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$3,150 - Beautiful 3 BD/1.5 BA Home in Old Almaden on Bertram Rd. - Cal West Property Management is happy to present this lovely home in Old Almaden near La Foret Restaurant. This beautiful cabin style home overlooks the Alamitos Creek, with relaxing sounds of babbling brooks and a sense of serenity emanates from the property. If you are looking for a quiet environment to come home to, this is the place for you. This home has recently been painted throughout, has new carpet throughout the dining room, halls and bedrooms and Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in the kitchen and family room. The kitchen has granite countertops and maple cabinets. Near shopping in Almaden but far away enough to enjoy your privacy. Property runs on septic. Tenant pays all utilities.

Some of the other amenities include:
Dishwasher
Stove/Oven
Microwave
Granite countertops
Maple Cabinets
Luxury Vinyl Flooring
Blinds throughout
One car garage and plenty of driveway parking

This home is located near many shopping areas and has easy access to the freeway's. Please drive by the home first. Due to COVID-19 shelter in place rules, virtual showings are considered a suitable way to view the property. This property will have a virtual showing. You may make an appointment to see the property by contacting Manuel at 408-529-8249. We can show the property to one person at a time. Please practice recommended social distancing requirements during your showing. Please drive-by the property, and apply online to expedite the process.

Lease Term: Minimum 1 year.
Application Fee: $35 per adult (Non-refundable)
Renters Liability Insurance Required
No Smoking/No Pets
DRE#01428710

Avoid Scams! Deal Locally! Do Not wire money (Western Union, Money Gram), or rent a unit sight unseen.

(RLNE5587791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21305 Bertram Rd. have any available units?
21305 Bertram Rd. has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21305 Bertram Rd. have?
Some of 21305 Bertram Rd.'s amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21305 Bertram Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
21305 Bertram Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21305 Bertram Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 21305 Bertram Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clara County.
Does 21305 Bertram Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 21305 Bertram Rd. offers parking.
Does 21305 Bertram Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21305 Bertram Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21305 Bertram Rd. have a pool?
No, 21305 Bertram Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 21305 Bertram Rd. have accessible units?
No, 21305 Bertram Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 21305 Bertram Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21305 Bertram Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 21305 Bertram Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 21305 Bertram Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
