21305 Bertram Rd.

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range Property Amenities parking garage

$3,150 - Beautiful 3 BD/1.5 BA Home in Old Almaden on Bertram Rd. - Cal West Property Management is happy to present this lovely home in Old Almaden near La Foret Restaurant. This beautiful cabin style home overlooks the Alamitos Creek, with relaxing sounds of babbling brooks and a sense of serenity emanates from the property. If you are looking for a quiet environment to come home to, this is the place for you. This home has recently been painted throughout, has new carpet throughout the dining room, halls and bedrooms and Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in the kitchen and family room. The kitchen has granite countertops and maple cabinets. Near shopping in Almaden but far away enough to enjoy your privacy. Property runs on septic. Tenant pays all utilities.



Some of the other amenities include:

Dishwasher

Stove/Oven

Microwave

Granite countertops

Maple Cabinets

Luxury Vinyl Flooring

Blinds throughout

One car garage and plenty of driveway parking



This home is located near many shopping areas and has easy access to the freeway's. Please drive by the home first. Due to COVID-19 shelter in place rules, virtual showings are considered a suitable way to view the property. This property will have a virtual showing. You may make an appointment to see the property by contacting Manuel at 408-529-8249. We can show the property to one person at a time. Please practice recommended social distancing requirements during your showing. Please drive-by the property, and apply online to expedite the process.



Lease Term: Minimum 1 year.

Application Fee: $35 per adult (Non-refundable)

Renters Liability Insurance Required

No Smoking/No Pets

DRE#01428710



Avoid Scams! Deal Locally! Do Not wire money (Western Union, Money Gram), or rent a unit sight unseen.



(RLNE5587791)