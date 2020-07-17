All apartments in Santa Clara County
17300 Stevens Canyon Road

17300 Stevens Canyon Road · (650) 888-6157
Location

17300 Stevens Canyon Road, Santa Clara County, CA 95014

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $4000 · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Build your own dream home with in-law unit on approximately 2 acres! Get away from it all and enjoy the tranquil beauty around you! Horses are welcome. There is a duplex single family home on the property that you can live in while you conclude building site approval for your new home and additional in law unit.
Serene and Ultra-private Cupertino location that has a beautiful year round creek with trout. Monta Vista High school and Regnart Elementary school district. Lovely trails to hike, bike and ride horses right out your door! 6.9 miles from Foothill/hwy 280 exit and 6.8 miles into downtown Saratoga. Its a beautiful drive and the property is surrounded by wineries and minutes from the Mountain Winery. High speed internet is onsite! Geological, soils, perc tests, engineering, building envelope and design are available upon request. This property is in the final phase of entitlements, buyer can take over process. Owner will consider a carry back for the right qualified situation. There is a neighboring parcel that is currently listed under ML81794501, with a 2bed/2ba adorable home (recently remodeled). Additionally, buyer has the option to buy the entire 4.5 acre package, Please see ML81770662.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17300 Stevens Canyon Road have any available units?
17300 Stevens Canyon Road has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17300 Stevens Canyon Road have?
Some of 17300 Stevens Canyon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17300 Stevens Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
17300 Stevens Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17300 Stevens Canyon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 17300 Stevens Canyon Road is pet friendly.
Does 17300 Stevens Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 17300 Stevens Canyon Road offers parking.
Does 17300 Stevens Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17300 Stevens Canyon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17300 Stevens Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 17300 Stevens Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 17300 Stevens Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 17300 Stevens Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 17300 Stevens Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17300 Stevens Canyon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 17300 Stevens Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 17300 Stevens Canyon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
