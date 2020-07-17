17300 Stevens Canyon Road

Amenities

Build your own dream home with in-law unit on approximately 2 acres! Get away from it all and enjoy the tranquil beauty around you! Horses are welcome. There is a duplex single family home on the property that you can live in while you conclude building site approval for your new home and additional in law unit.

Serene and Ultra-private Cupertino location that has a beautiful year round creek with trout. Monta Vista High school and Regnart Elementary school district. Lovely trails to hike, bike and ride horses right out your door! 6.9 miles from Foothill/hwy 280 exit and 6.8 miles into downtown Saratoga. Its a beautiful drive and the property is surrounded by wineries and minutes from the Mountain Winery. High speed internet is onsite! Geological, soils, perc tests, engineering, building envelope and design are available upon request. This property is in the final phase of entitlements, buyer can take over process. Owner will consider a carry back for the right qualified situation. There is a neighboring parcel that is currently listed under ML81794501, with a 2bed/2ba adorable home (recently remodeled). Additionally, buyer has the option to buy the entire 4.5 acre package, Please see ML81770662.



