Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

330 W Canon Perdido St Upper Unit

330 West Cañon Perdido Street · (805) 660-1771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

330 West Cañon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
West Downtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Upper Unit · Avail. Jul 1

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit Upper Unit Available 07/01/20 2 BR 2 bath Downtown Santa Barbara Apt. - Property Id: 293095

Charming 2 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor unit in downtown Santa Barbara. Walk to State St. shops and restaurants or beach. Great freeway and public transportation access. Upstairs unit with vaulted ceilings, Juliet balcony, very light and breezy with lots of windows. Ideal work from home environment. This unit is not furnished but the existing lightly used furniture, tv, bedding, kitchen ware, art work are all available at great price from existing tenant. Nice mountain and city roof-top views from furnished roof-top terrace including fire pit, ample seating and chaise lounges. Breakfast bar, laminate floors, walk-in closet, in-unit top-load laundry center, tons of storage, 1-car garage and 1 off-street parking space, air- conditioning, beautifully landscaped. Available July 1st. 1 year lease. Call Steve (805)660-1771
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293095
Property Id 293095

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5829830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 W Canon Perdido St Upper Unit have any available units?
330 W Canon Perdido St Upper Unit has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 330 W Canon Perdido St Upper Unit have?
Some of 330 W Canon Perdido St Upper Unit's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 W Canon Perdido St Upper Unit currently offering any rent specials?
330 W Canon Perdido St Upper Unit isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 W Canon Perdido St Upper Unit pet-friendly?
No, 330 W Canon Perdido St Upper Unit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara.
Does 330 W Canon Perdido St Upper Unit offer parking?
Yes, 330 W Canon Perdido St Upper Unit does offer parking.
Does 330 W Canon Perdido St Upper Unit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 W Canon Perdido St Upper Unit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 W Canon Perdido St Upper Unit have a pool?
No, 330 W Canon Perdido St Upper Unit does not have a pool.
Does 330 W Canon Perdido St Upper Unit have accessible units?
No, 330 W Canon Perdido St Upper Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 330 W Canon Perdido St Upper Unit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 W Canon Perdido St Upper Unit has units with dishwashers.
Does 330 W Canon Perdido St Upper Unit have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 W Canon Perdido St Upper Unit does not have units with air conditioning.
