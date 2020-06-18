330 W Canon Perdido St Upper Unit

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Unit Upper Unit Available 07/01/20 2 BR 2 bath Downtown Santa Barbara Apt. - Property Id: 293095



Charming 2 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor unit in downtown Santa Barbara. Walk to State St. shops and restaurants or beach. Great freeway and public transportation access. Upstairs unit with vaulted ceilings, Juliet balcony, very light and breezy with lots of windows. Ideal work from home environment. This unit is not furnished but the existing lightly used furniture, tv, bedding, kitchen ware, art work are all available at great price from existing tenant. Nice mountain and city roof-top views from furnished roof-top terrace including fire pit, ample seating and chaise lounges. Breakfast bar, laminate floors, walk-in closet, in-unit top-load laundry center, tons of storage, 1-car garage and 1 off-street parking space, air- conditioning, beautifully landscaped. Available July 1st. 1 year lease. Call Steve (805)660-1771

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293095

Property Id 293095



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5829830)