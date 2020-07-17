All apartments in Santa Barbara
330 W. Canon Perdido St. lower unit

330 West Cañon Perdido Street · (805) 660-1771
Location

330 West Cañon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
West Downtown

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit lower unit · Avail. now

$2,675

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
1 Bedrm, 1 bath - Property Id: 159647

Charming downtown 1BR / 1 bath partially furnished apartment. 1st level.
Great walking distance to all amenities,3 blocks to State St. and 8 blocks to beach, and great freeway access. Unit has a private patio and use of a common area courtyard with fire pit. Unit has 1 assigned car space in driveway, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in kitchen, gas range/oven; queen size bed; Utilities paid by landlord except $50/month per person for water, one year lease, NO smoking, no dogs. Now available call:
Steve (805)660-1771
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/330-w.-canon-perdido-st.-santa-barbara-ca-unit-lower-unit/159647
Property Id 159647

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5937550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 W. Canon Perdido St. lower unit have any available units?
330 W. Canon Perdido St. lower unit has a unit available for $2,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 330 W. Canon Perdido St. lower unit have?
Some of 330 W. Canon Perdido St. lower unit's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 W. Canon Perdido St. lower unit currently offering any rent specials?
330 W. Canon Perdido St. lower unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 W. Canon Perdido St. lower unit pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 W. Canon Perdido St. lower unit is pet friendly.
Does 330 W. Canon Perdido St. lower unit offer parking?
No, 330 W. Canon Perdido St. lower unit does not offer parking.
Does 330 W. Canon Perdido St. lower unit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 W. Canon Perdido St. lower unit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 W. Canon Perdido St. lower unit have a pool?
No, 330 W. Canon Perdido St. lower unit does not have a pool.
Does 330 W. Canon Perdido St. lower unit have accessible units?
No, 330 W. Canon Perdido St. lower unit does not have accessible units.
Does 330 W. Canon Perdido St. lower unit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 W. Canon Perdido St. lower unit has units with dishwashers.
Does 330 W. Canon Perdido St. lower unit have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 W. Canon Perdido St. lower unit does not have units with air conditioning.
