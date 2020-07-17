330 W. Canon Perdido St. lower unit

Amenities

Charming downtown 1BR / 1 bath partially furnished apartment. 1st level.

Great walking distance to all amenities,3 blocks to State St. and 8 blocks to beach, and great freeway access. Unit has a private patio and use of a common area courtyard with fire pit. Unit has 1 assigned car space in driveway, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in kitchen, gas range/oven; queen size bed; Utilities paid by landlord except $50/month per person for water, one year lease, NO smoking, no dogs. Now available call:

Steve (805)660-1771

