Allan Hancock College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:10 AM
12 Apartments For Rent Near Allan Hancock College
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
11 Units Available
Montiavo
2460 Rubel Way, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,814
1318 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of Highway 101. Units feature walk in closets, patio or balcony, carpet, ceiling fan, microwave, and ceiling fan. Community includes pool, hot tub, and gym.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
16 Units Available
Adam Park
La Vista Apartments of Santa Maria
740 S Western Ave, Santa Maria, CA
Studio
$1,443
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,716
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,362
994 sqft
Great location, close to Santa Maria Town Center Mall and Allan Hancock College. Community features include BBQ grill, courtyard, pool and playground. Units feature dishwasher, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
7 Units Available
Westfield at Pacific Crest Airspace Condominiums
St Claire Apartment Homes
1735 Biscayne St, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,046
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,357
1257 sqft
Great location just minutes from Westgate Park. Luxurious units include laundry, extra storage, granite counters and patio or balcony. Community features parking, playground, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Stonebridge
1203 Touchstone
1203 Touchstone Lane, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1980 sqft
1203 Touchstone Available 08/05/20 Upgraded Stonebridge Townhome - You must see this lovely updated home! Custom paint with crown molding. Wood look ceramic tile flooring in most rooms.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1654 Belmont Court
1654 Belmont Court, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2567 sqft
1654 Belmont Court Available 09/01/20 AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER: Executive Style Santa Maria Home with 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms - Executive Style Home has 4 bedrooms,1 of which is on 1st floor and 2.5 bathrooms.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
121 Regal Ct.
121 Regal Dr, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
121 Regal Dr. - Beautiful Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, Single Story Home has approx 1200 sqft of living area.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Crossroads
2330 Cottage Lne
2330 Cottage Lane, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1571 sqft
Beautiful 2-story Home off Bradley! - •Gas Stove •Microwave •Dishwasher •Gardener Provided •Laundry Hook-ups •Fireplace •2 car garage •No Pets Allowed ***MINIMUM APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS*** APPLICANT/S COMBINED MONTHLY INCOME MUST BE AT LEAST 2.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2219 Cordoban Ln.
2219 Cordoban Lane, Santa Maria, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1955 sqft
4Bd 2.5Ba Home in Arbor Walk Gated Community - 4Bd 2.5Ba Home in Arbor Walk Gated Community Close to Shopping 2 gated entrances Aprox.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
405 E. Cook St. Unit C
405 E Cook St, Santa Maria, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Cute 1Bd 1 Ba Unit in NE Santa Maria - Cute 1Bd 1 Ba Unit in NE Santa Maria Close to Shopping Onsite Laundry Street Parking Only No Smoking No Pets PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB ANY OF THE TENANTS POR FAVOR NO MOLESTAR A NINGUNO DE LOS INQUILINOS No Pets
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
417 S Broadway
417 South Broadway, Santa Maria, CA
Studio
$1,125
803 sqft
This is a Commercial Building, located in the heart of Santa Maria. Close to Town Center Mall and across the street from the Santa Maria Library. Front reception area and large room for working space. Includes, water, sewer, trash.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
832 E. Cook #B
832 E Cook St, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Peaceful Place- 832 E. Cook #B - https://santamaria.craigslist.org/apa/d/santa-maria-peaceful-place/7157560136.html (RLNE5917619)
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Bella Casa
210 E. Tunnell A
210 East Tunnell Street, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
210 E. Tunnell A Available 07/20/20 Radical Residence- 1008 Doane - https://santamaria.craigslist.org/apa/d/santa-maria-radical-residence/7158748699.html No Pets Allowed (RLNE5932543)