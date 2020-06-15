2611 Orella

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking carpet

One cat considered! Sunny downstairs one bedroom with-in walking distance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Oak Park. - Nice size downstairs one bedroom with great natural light, new carpet through-out, ample kitchen cabinets, electric cooking, shared on-site laundry, personal storage closet, plus covered parking.

One cat considered with increased deposit of $350.00



Water/Trash/Landscaping included



Sorry co-signers not considered, smoking prohibited. One year lease or Month to Month agreement



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5818364)