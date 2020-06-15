All apartments in Santa Barbara
Find more places like 2611 Orella.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Barbara, CA
/
2611 Orella
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2611 Orella

2611 Orella Street · (805) 451-6679 ext. 138
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Barbara
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2611 Orella Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Oak Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2611 Orella - B · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
One cat considered! Sunny downstairs one bedroom with-in walking distance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Oak Park. - Nice size downstairs one bedroom with great natural light, new carpet through-out, ample kitchen cabinets, electric cooking, shared on-site laundry, personal storage closet, plus covered parking.
One cat considered with increased deposit of $350.00

Water/Trash/Landscaping included

Sorry co-signers not considered, smoking prohibited. One year lease or Month to Month agreement

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5818364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2611 Orella have any available units?
2611 Orella has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2611 Orella have?
Some of 2611 Orella's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2611 Orella currently offering any rent specials?
2611 Orella isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 Orella pet-friendly?
Yes, 2611 Orella is pet friendly.
Does 2611 Orella offer parking?
Yes, 2611 Orella does offer parking.
Does 2611 Orella have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2611 Orella does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 Orella have a pool?
No, 2611 Orella does not have a pool.
Does 2611 Orella have accessible units?
No, 2611 Orella does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 Orella have units with dishwashers?
No, 2611 Orella does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2611 Orella have units with air conditioning?
No, 2611 Orella does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2611 Orella?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Santa Barbara 1 BedroomsSanta Barbara 2 Bedrooms
Santa Barbara Apartments with GarageSanta Barbara Apartments with Gym
Santa Barbara Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASanta Maria, CACamarillo, CAGoleta, CA
Isla Vista, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAPine Mountain Club, CATaft, CALompoc, CA
Carpinteria, CAMontecito, CAPort Hueneme, CAOrcutt, CAOjai, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock CollegeUniversity of California-Santa Barbara
Ventura CollegeCalifornia State University-Channel Islands
Oxnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity