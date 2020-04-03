25 Ocean View Ave

Amenities
Victorian Charm off Old Coast Highway available now. Beautiful 2 story historical home in a zen paradise. 3-4 bd, 2.5 baths. Kitchen w/new refrigerator, oven & dishwasher. Separate dining room. Open living room/family room w/gas fireplace, ceiling fan & nooks galore. Multi-use laundry room w/new washer & dryer. Master Suite w/private deck & walk-in closet, bonus sun room/bedroom/office. 2 large additional bedrooms, full bath, hall walk-in closet.Freshly painted interior. Refinished original wood floors.Lots of storage. French doors lead to large fenced yard w/wood deck & flag stone patio. Includes Hot tub hook-ups , room for BBQ, bountiful citrus trees & drought resistant landscaping. Pets considered with additional deposit upon approval. 2 car garage + 2 off street spaces.