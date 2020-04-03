All apartments in Santa Barbara
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:26 PM

25 Ocean View Ave

25 Ocean View Avenue · (805) 708-6969
Location

25 Ocean View Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA 93103
Eastside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Victorian Charm off Old Coast Highway available now. Beautiful 2 story historical home in a zen paradise. 3-4 bd, 2.5 baths. Kitchen w/new refrigerator, oven & dishwasher. Separate dining room. Open living room/family room w/gas fireplace, ceiling fan & nooks galore. Multi-use laundry room w/new washer & dryer. Master Suite w/private deck & walk-in closet, bonus sun room/bedroom/office. 2 large additional bedrooms, full bath, hall walk-in closet.Freshly painted interior. Refinished original wood floors.Lots of storage. French doors lead to large fenced yard w/wood deck & flag stone patio. Includes Hot tub hook-ups , room for BBQ, bountiful citrus trees & drought resistant landscaping. Pets considered with additional deposit upon approval. 2 car garage + 2 off street spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Ocean View Ave have any available units?
25 Ocean View Ave has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Ocean View Ave have?
Some of 25 Ocean View Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Ocean View Ave currently offering any rent specials?
25 Ocean View Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Ocean View Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Ocean View Ave is pet friendly.
Does 25 Ocean View Ave offer parking?
Yes, 25 Ocean View Ave does offer parking.
Does 25 Ocean View Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Ocean View Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Ocean View Ave have a pool?
No, 25 Ocean View Ave does not have a pool.
Does 25 Ocean View Ave have accessible units?
No, 25 Ocean View Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Ocean View Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Ocean View Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Ocean View Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Ocean View Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
