All apartments in Santa Barbara
Find more places like 1763 Prospect Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Barbara, CA
/
1763 Prospect Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1763 Prospect Ave

1763 Prospect Avenue · (805) 895-1343
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Barbara
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1763 Prospect Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA 93103
Lower Riviera

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1763 Prospect Ave · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FURNISHED Craftsman Bungalow Surrounded By Oaks - Located on the Lower Riviera this Elegantly updated 2 bdrm, 3 bath FURNISHED Craftsman Bungalow sits nestled amongst the Oaks. Lovely and Bright Living Room with Beamed Ceiling,skylights and original bamboo floors. Office space, great Kitchen, Breakfast Nook, private Outdoor Patios. Downstairs Master Bedroom features a switch to turn off all electricity surrounding the bed. Light, bright, open, private, and quiet property. On Street Parking. Owner may consider one small pet. No Cosigners, N/S.Great Credit.

(RLNE5220780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1763 Prospect Ave have any available units?
1763 Prospect Ave has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1763 Prospect Ave have?
Some of 1763 Prospect Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1763 Prospect Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1763 Prospect Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1763 Prospect Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1763 Prospect Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1763 Prospect Ave offer parking?
No, 1763 Prospect Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1763 Prospect Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1763 Prospect Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1763 Prospect Ave have a pool?
No, 1763 Prospect Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1763 Prospect Ave have accessible units?
No, 1763 Prospect Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1763 Prospect Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1763 Prospect Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1763 Prospect Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1763 Prospect Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1763 Prospect Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Santa Barbara 1 BedroomsSanta Barbara 2 Bedrooms
Santa Barbara Apartments with GarageSanta Barbara Apartments with Gym
Santa Barbara Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASanta Maria, CACamarillo, CAGoleta, CA
Isla Vista, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAPine Mountain Club, CATaft, CALompoc, CA
Carpinteria, CAMontecito, CAPort Hueneme, CAOrcutt, CAOjai, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock CollegeUniversity of California-Santa Barbara
Ventura CollegeCalifornia State University-Channel Islands
Oxnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity