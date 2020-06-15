1763 Prospect Ave

Amenities

FURNISHED Craftsman Bungalow Surrounded By Oaks - Located on the Lower Riviera this Elegantly updated 2 bdrm, 3 bath FURNISHED Craftsman Bungalow sits nestled amongst the Oaks. Lovely and Bright Living Room with Beamed Ceiling,skylights and original bamboo floors. Office space, great Kitchen, Breakfast Nook, private Outdoor Patios. Downstairs Master Bedroom features a switch to turn off all electricity surrounding the bed. Light, bright, open, private, and quiet property. On Street Parking. Owner may consider one small pet. No Cosigners, N/S.Great Credit.



