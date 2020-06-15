1716 Castillo St.

Amenities

Amazing Downtown Location! - Recently renovated home with vaulted ceilings and bonus storage loft centrally located in downtown Santa Barbara. Other amenities include:

Large front porch with views of Mission Creek located just across the street.

Spacious, open concept in living, dining and kitchen.

Gas fireplace in living room with mounted TV included!

Kitchen includes dishwasher, gas oven range, refrigerator and large pantry closet with shelving

New windows with window coverings

Recessed lighting making this home nice and bright

Tile floor throughout, with carpet in one of the bedrooms

Large closets in both bedrooms

Second bedroom includes mounted TV and built in wall shelving plus a walk in closet

Utility closet in hallway with washing machine, gas dryer and utility sink

Forced air gas heating

Back exterior patio space perfect for enjoying the outdoors

One off street parking space available



All utilities included (water, sewer, trash, gas, electricity). Cable and Internet services, if desired, to be in tenant's own account.



Note: Owner occupied, second dwelling located in the back corner of the property.

Sorry, no pets

Guarantors and co-signers are not accepted

4 person max. occupancy



