1716 Castillo St.

Amenities
Amazing Downtown Location! - Recently renovated home with vaulted ceilings and bonus storage loft centrally located in downtown Santa Barbara. Other amenities include:
Large front porch with views of Mission Creek located just across the street.
Spacious, open concept in living, dining and kitchen.
Gas fireplace in living room with mounted TV included!
Kitchen includes dishwasher, gas oven range, refrigerator and large pantry closet with shelving
New windows with window coverings
Recessed lighting making this home nice and bright
Tile floor throughout, with carpet in one of the bedrooms
Large closets in both bedrooms
Second bedroom includes mounted TV and built in wall shelving plus a walk in closet
Utility closet in hallway with washing machine, gas dryer and utility sink
Forced air gas heating
Back exterior patio space perfect for enjoying the outdoors
One off street parking space available
All utilities included (water, sewer, trash, gas, electricity). Cable and Internet services, if desired, to be in tenant's own account.
Note: Owner occupied, second dwelling located in the back corner of the property.
Sorry, no pets
Guarantors and co-signers are not accepted
4 person max. occupancy
Properties managed by:
EIPM, Inc.
(Excellence in Property Management, Inc. )
851 Camino Pescasdero, Ste. #B
Goleta, CA 93117
www.eipm.us.com
BRE Corporate License ID #01949234
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5638230)