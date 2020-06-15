All apartments in Santa Barbara
1716 Castillo St.

1716 Castillo Street · (805) 685-1850
Location

1716 Castillo Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Oak Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1716 Castillo St. - Unit A · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Amazing Downtown Location! - Recently renovated home with vaulted ceilings and bonus storage loft centrally located in downtown Santa Barbara. Other amenities include:
Large front porch with views of Mission Creek located just across the street.
Spacious, open concept in living, dining and kitchen.
Gas fireplace in living room with mounted TV included!
Kitchen includes dishwasher, gas oven range, refrigerator and large pantry closet with shelving
New windows with window coverings
Recessed lighting making this home nice and bright
Tile floor throughout, with carpet in one of the bedrooms
Large closets in both bedrooms
Second bedroom includes mounted TV and built in wall shelving plus a walk in closet
Utility closet in hallway with washing machine, gas dryer and utility sink
Forced air gas heating
Back exterior patio space perfect for enjoying the outdoors
One off street parking space available

All utilities included (water, sewer, trash, gas, electricity). Cable and Internet services, if desired, to be in tenant's own account.

Note: Owner occupied, second dwelling located in the back corner of the property.
Sorry, no pets
Guarantors and co-signers are not accepted
4 person max. occupancy

Properties managed by:
EIPM, Inc.
(Excellence in Property Management, Inc. )
851 Camino Pescasdero, Ste. #B
Goleta, CA 93117
www.eipm.us.com
BRE Corporate License ID #01949234

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5638230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 Castillo St. have any available units?
1716 Castillo St. has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1716 Castillo St. have?
Some of 1716 Castillo St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 Castillo St. currently offering any rent specials?
1716 Castillo St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 Castillo St. pet-friendly?
No, 1716 Castillo St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara.
Does 1716 Castillo St. offer parking?
Yes, 1716 Castillo St. does offer parking.
Does 1716 Castillo St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 Castillo St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 Castillo St. have a pool?
No, 1716 Castillo St. does not have a pool.
Does 1716 Castillo St. have accessible units?
No, 1716 Castillo St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 Castillo St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1716 Castillo St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1716 Castillo St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1716 Castillo St. does not have units with air conditioning.
