1630 Santa Barbara St
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:27 PM

1630 Santa Barbara St

1630 Santa Barbara Street · (805) 979-4350
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1630 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Upper East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a monthly vacation rental starting at 3700k/mo. New charming, modern, 2nd floor, fully furnished 1/1 apartment that is part of a historic colonial revival estate in beautiful downtown SB.It has lovely views of Santa Ynez Mountains, magnolia and fig trees surrounding the area.This quiet residence is fenced with gardens, outdoor dining, private entrance, garage parking space, living/dining room area adjoins the large, open kitchen with plenty of space and everything you need to cook magnificent meals.The living room has a flat-screen smart TV with cable, a desk, and cozy couch and chairs. The bedroom includes a queen with a large dresser and plenty of closet space plus a small TV with standard cable. The bathroom joins the bedroom and has a walk-in shower with sto

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 Santa Barbara St have any available units?
1630 Santa Barbara St has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1630 Santa Barbara St have?
Some of 1630 Santa Barbara St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 Santa Barbara St currently offering any rent specials?
1630 Santa Barbara St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 Santa Barbara St pet-friendly?
No, 1630 Santa Barbara St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara.
Does 1630 Santa Barbara St offer parking?
Yes, 1630 Santa Barbara St does offer parking.
Does 1630 Santa Barbara St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1630 Santa Barbara St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 Santa Barbara St have a pool?
No, 1630 Santa Barbara St does not have a pool.
Does 1630 Santa Barbara St have accessible units?
No, 1630 Santa Barbara St does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 Santa Barbara St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1630 Santa Barbara St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1630 Santa Barbara St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1630 Santa Barbara St does not have units with air conditioning.
