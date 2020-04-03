1630 Santa Barbara St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This is a monthly vacation rental starting at 3700k/mo. New charming, modern, 2nd floor, fully furnished 1/1 apartment that is part of a historic colonial revival estate in beautiful downtown SB.It has lovely views of Santa Ynez Mountains, magnolia and fig trees surrounding the area.This quiet residence is fenced with gardens, outdoor dining, private entrance, garage parking space, living/dining room area adjoins the large, open kitchen with plenty of space and everything you need to cook magnificent meals.The living room has a flat-screen smart TV with cable, a desk, and cozy couch and chairs. The bedroom includes a queen with a large dresser and plenty of closet space plus a small TV with standard cable. The bathroom joins the bedroom and has a walk-in shower with sto