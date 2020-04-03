All apartments in Santa Barbara
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:27 PM

1430 Laguna

1430 Laguna Street · (805) 979-4350
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1430 Laguna Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Upper East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1406 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
This is a fully furnished short-term rental. The price ranges from 4500 to 7000 per month depending on the season. Please contact us for availabilityLocated in beautiful downtown Santa Barbara, this sophisticated 2-bedroom, 2.5 baths tri-level townhome recently built-in 2006, is in excellent condition and conveniently located downtown. This property is centered in a gorgeous courtyard that is quiet with clean landscape and olive trees throughout. The main floor is an open concept floor plan with a great room style kitchen and living area with a fireplace. It is freshly remodeled with brand new contemporary furniture giving it a beachy cottage feel. The top floor is 2 queen size beds with 2 large bathrooms. The lower floor is a garage with room for 1 car, laundry, and plenty of stor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 Laguna have any available units?
1430 Laguna has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1430 Laguna have?
Some of 1430 Laguna's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 Laguna currently offering any rent specials?
1430 Laguna isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 Laguna pet-friendly?
No, 1430 Laguna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara.
Does 1430 Laguna offer parking?
Yes, 1430 Laguna does offer parking.
Does 1430 Laguna have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1430 Laguna offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 Laguna have a pool?
No, 1430 Laguna does not have a pool.
Does 1430 Laguna have accessible units?
No, 1430 Laguna does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 Laguna have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1430 Laguna has units with dishwashers.
Does 1430 Laguna have units with air conditioning?
No, 1430 Laguna does not have units with air conditioning.
