1430 Laguna

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

This is a fully furnished short-term rental. The price ranges from 4500 to 7000 per month depending on the season. Please contact us for availabilityLocated in beautiful downtown Santa Barbara, this sophisticated 2-bedroom, 2.5 baths tri-level townhome recently built-in 2006, is in excellent condition and conveniently located downtown. This property is centered in a gorgeous courtyard that is quiet with clean landscape and olive trees throughout. The main floor is an open concept floor plan with a great room style kitchen and living area with a fireplace. It is freshly remodeled with brand new contemporary furniture giving it a beachy cottage feel. The top floor is 2 queen size beds with 2 large bathrooms. The lower floor is a garage with room for 1 car, laundry, and plenty of stor