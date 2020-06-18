10 Oak Street A

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Santa Barbara Down Town Charm - This beautiful home offers a unique opportunity to live in exquisitely appointed executive luxury, set in what feels as though your own forest with sycamore and pine trees all around. A stunning and spacious 2 BR 1.5 bath executive condominium in a prime location near Montecito and close to down town Santa Barbara. Constructed with luxury appointments and a fully remodeled kitchen, this is a professionals dream, with vaulted ceilings throughout the up stairs, exquisite, hard wood and tile bathroom floors. A generous Master suite of beaming sun with a beautiful wood floors with ample closet space. An additional large bedroom with streaming sunlight, high ceilings and inviting comfort. Custom cabinetry adorns the high function kitchen area with state of the art appliances, an informal breakfast/dining area flowing easily to a beautifully, well lit living room. The warm sunlit fire placed living room is a wonderful retreat. There is an inviting, comfortable outdoor patio area embraced by the surrounding tall pines for bucolic comfort. There is also an attached 1 car garage with ample storage and enclosed court yard area with peaceful water fountain. Ample off street parking as well with extra guest parking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4013392)