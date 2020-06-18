All apartments in Santa Barbara
10 Oak Street A

10 Oak St · No Longer Available
Location

10 Oak St, Santa Barbara, CA 93103
Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Santa Barbara Down Town Charm - This beautiful home offers a unique opportunity to live in exquisitely appointed executive luxury, set in what feels as though your own forest with sycamore and pine trees all around. A stunning and spacious 2 BR 1.5 bath executive condominium in a prime location near Montecito and close to down town Santa Barbara. Constructed with luxury appointments and a fully remodeled kitchen, this is a professionals dream, with vaulted ceilings throughout the up stairs, exquisite, hard wood and tile bathroom floors. A generous Master suite of beaming sun with a beautiful wood floors with ample closet space. An additional large bedroom with streaming sunlight, high ceilings and inviting comfort. Custom cabinetry adorns the high function kitchen area with state of the art appliances, an informal breakfast/dining area flowing easily to a beautifully, well lit living room. The warm sunlit fire placed living room is a wonderful retreat. There is an inviting, comfortable outdoor patio area embraced by the surrounding tall pines for bucolic comfort. There is also an attached 1 car garage with ample storage and enclosed court yard area with peaceful water fountain. Ample off street parking as well with extra guest parking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4013392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Oak Street A have any available units?
10 Oak Street A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Barbara, CA.
What amenities does 10 Oak Street A have?
Some of 10 Oak Street A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Oak Street A currently offering any rent specials?
10 Oak Street A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Oak Street A pet-friendly?
No, 10 Oak Street A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara.
Does 10 Oak Street A offer parking?
Yes, 10 Oak Street A does offer parking.
Does 10 Oak Street A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Oak Street A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Oak Street A have a pool?
No, 10 Oak Street A does not have a pool.
Does 10 Oak Street A have accessible units?
No, 10 Oak Street A does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Oak Street A have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Oak Street A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Oak Street A have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Oak Street A does not have units with air conditioning.
