Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

3406 Amaryllis Cir

3406 Amaryllis Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3406 Amaryllis Circle, San Ramon, CA 94582
Gale Ranch

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious Gale Ranch Townhome - Excellent Location at Gale Ranch in San Ramon. 0.3 miles/walking distance to 24 hours Safeway at the Gale Ranch Plaza, Peet's Coffee, Subway, UPS and retail stores. 2 story townhome, featuring 4 spacious bedrooms rooms, an attached 2 car garage, and walking distance to community pool. All schools are 9 plus ratings, don't miss out on this hidden gem!

*** No pets ****

Text or email agent for virtual tour/ showing

Megan Pato
Best Property Management Inc.
Account Manager
DRE #02016922
925-322-2081
meganpato@bestproperty4u.com
www.bestproperty4u.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5916590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3406 Amaryllis Cir have any available units?
3406 Amaryllis Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Ramon, CA.
How much is rent in San Ramon, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Ramon Rent Report.
Is 3406 Amaryllis Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3406 Amaryllis Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 Amaryllis Cir pet-friendly?
No, 3406 Amaryllis Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Ramon.
Does 3406 Amaryllis Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3406 Amaryllis Cir offers parking.
Does 3406 Amaryllis Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3406 Amaryllis Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 Amaryllis Cir have a pool?
Yes, 3406 Amaryllis Cir has a pool.
Does 3406 Amaryllis Cir have accessible units?
No, 3406 Amaryllis Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3406 Amaryllis Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 3406 Amaryllis Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3406 Amaryllis Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 3406 Amaryllis Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
