3406 Amaryllis Cir

Amenities

garage pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious Gale Ranch Townhome - Excellent Location at Gale Ranch in San Ramon. 0.3 miles/walking distance to 24 hours Safeway at the Gale Ranch Plaza, Peet's Coffee, Subway, UPS and retail stores. 2 story townhome, featuring 4 spacious bedrooms rooms, an attached 2 car garage, and walking distance to community pool. All schools are 9 plus ratings, don't miss out on this hidden gem!



*** No pets ****



Text or email agent for virtual tour/ showing



Megan Pato

Best Property Management Inc.

Account Manager

DRE #02016922

925-322-2081

meganpato@bestproperty4u.com

www.bestproperty4u.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5916590)