3406 Amaryllis Cir

Amenities
Spacious Gale Ranch Townhome - Excellent Location at Gale Ranch in San Ramon. 0.3 miles/walking distance to 24 hours Safeway at the Gale Ranch Plaza, Peet's Coffee, Subway, UPS and retail stores. 2 story townhome, featuring 4 spacious bedrooms rooms, an attached 2 car garage, and walking distance to community pool. All schools are 9 plus ratings, don't miss out on this hidden gem!
*** No pets ****
Text or email agent for virtual tour/ showing
Megan Pato
Best Property Management Inc.
Account Manager
DRE #02016922
925-322-2081
meganpato@bestproperty4u.com
www.bestproperty4u.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5916590)