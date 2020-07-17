All apartments in San Ramon
Find more places like 3115 Sweetviolet Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Ramon, CA
/
3115 Sweetviolet Drive
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

3115 Sweetviolet Drive

3115 Sweetviolet Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Ramon
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,600
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3115 Sweetviolet Drive, San Ramon, CA 94582
Gale Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
3115 Sweetviolet Drive Available 08/08/20 Luxurious 4 Bedroom 3.5 bath, 3-Car Garage in Gale Ranch! - This model-perfect home is nestled in the Gale Ranch community of San Ramon. It has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3-car garage, formal dining, cozy living room with fireplace, inviting family room, beautiful laminate wood flooring, and light & bright inside with an abundance of windows. The gourmet kitchen has granite slab countertops, huge center island with breakfast bar, large walk-in pantry, all stainless steel appliances including built-in refrigerator, self-cleaning oven, gas cooktop, microwave, and dishwasher. Other fine amenities include plantation shutters, recessed lighting, high-speed CAT5 wiring jacks, dual-zone central air conditioning, dual-pane windows, ceiling fans, inside laundry, and more! The spacious master suite has a ceiling fan, and boasts a massive master bath with dual sinks and vanities, huge walk-in closet, separate stall shower, and relaxing oval tub. The park-like yards include custom patios for entertaining, glistening fountain, and are professionally landscaped with automatic irrigation, plus rent includes a gardener! Conveniently close to Plaza at Gale Ranch Shopping Center, Mosaic park, walking trails, restaurants, and easy freeway access. The community facilities are superb and include a beautiful swimming pool and playground. Enjoy fantastic schools... located in the highly-rated San Ramon Valley School District. Sorry, no pets.

For more information, please contact Brenda Welti (DRE License #01836459) at 925-452-7320, or drive by the property at: 3115 Sweetviolet Drive, San Ramon, CA. Note: Please do not disturb the resident!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4179329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3115 Sweetviolet Drive have any available units?
3115 Sweetviolet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Ramon, CA.
How much is rent in San Ramon, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Ramon Rent Report.
What amenities does 3115 Sweetviolet Drive have?
Some of 3115 Sweetviolet Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3115 Sweetviolet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3115 Sweetviolet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 Sweetviolet Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3115 Sweetviolet Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Ramon.
Does 3115 Sweetviolet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3115 Sweetviolet Drive offers parking.
Does 3115 Sweetviolet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3115 Sweetviolet Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 Sweetviolet Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3115 Sweetviolet Drive has a pool.
Does 3115 Sweetviolet Drive have accessible units?
No, 3115 Sweetviolet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 Sweetviolet Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3115 Sweetviolet Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Brook Rental Condominiums
12355 Alcosta Boulevard
San Ramon, CA 94583
Canyon Creek
1000 Canyon Village Cir
San Ramon, CA 94583
Canyon Woods
401 Canyon Woods Pl
San Ramon, CA 94582
Promontory View
3300 Promontory Way
San Ramon, CA 94583
Bridges at San Ramon
309 Springfield Dr
San Ramon, CA 94583
Park Place
255 Park Pl
San Ramon, CA 94583
The Seasons
125 Cedar Pointe Loop
San Ramon, CA 94583

Similar Pages

San Ramon 2 BedroomsSan Ramon Apartments under $2,600
San Ramon Apartments under $2,800San Ramon Apartments with Parking
San Ramon Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFoster City, CANapa, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CA
Castro Valley, CAPacifica, CAPleasant Hill, CAMartinez, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southern San RamonCrow Canyon
Dougherty Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco