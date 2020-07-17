Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

3115 Sweetviolet Drive Available 08/08/20 Luxurious 4 Bedroom 3.5 bath, 3-Car Garage in Gale Ranch! - This model-perfect home is nestled in the Gale Ranch community of San Ramon. It has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3-car garage, formal dining, cozy living room with fireplace, inviting family room, beautiful laminate wood flooring, and light & bright inside with an abundance of windows. The gourmet kitchen has granite slab countertops, huge center island with breakfast bar, large walk-in pantry, all stainless steel appliances including built-in refrigerator, self-cleaning oven, gas cooktop, microwave, and dishwasher. Other fine amenities include plantation shutters, recessed lighting, high-speed CAT5 wiring jacks, dual-zone central air conditioning, dual-pane windows, ceiling fans, inside laundry, and more! The spacious master suite has a ceiling fan, and boasts a massive master bath with dual sinks and vanities, huge walk-in closet, separate stall shower, and relaxing oval tub. The park-like yards include custom patios for entertaining, glistening fountain, and are professionally landscaped with automatic irrigation, plus rent includes a gardener! Conveniently close to Plaza at Gale Ranch Shopping Center, Mosaic park, walking trails, restaurants, and easy freeway access. The community facilities are superb and include a beautiful swimming pool and playground. Enjoy fantastic schools... located in the highly-rated San Ramon Valley School District. Sorry, no pets.



For more information, please contact Brenda Welti (DRE License #01836459) at 925-452-7320, or drive by the property at: 3115 Sweetviolet Drive, San Ramon, CA. Note: Please do not disturb the resident!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4179329)