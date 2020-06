Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Tastefully updated townhome in wonderful neighborhood. Spacious layout with separate family and living room areas. Built in entertainment area with wiring and TV mount already installed. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and glass shower enclosure and separate soaking tub. 2 additional ample sized bedrooms with large closets. Nook outside master bedroom great for an office or other work/craft/play/sacred area. Attached 2 car garage. Interior laundry room with washer/dryer included. Very close to great schools and park. Walk to Dougherty Valley High School. Great pride of ownership home. Excellent condition and is available for August 1 move in. Please contact for application and showing.