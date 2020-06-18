All apartments in San Rafael
401 North Ave Unit 308

401 North Avenue · (415) 455-1372
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 North Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94903
Smith Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 932 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Coming Soon!
This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is located near McInnis Park in San Rafael. The unit has a quality feel to it, including granite counter tops, a fireplace, washer/dryer, 2 full bathrooms and tranquil views. This condo has a 1 car carport, an additional uncovered parking space and storage. Water and garbage will be included in the rent. This is a Non-Smoking and no pets preferred property. Renter's Insurance is required. If you would like to set up a time to see the unit please contact Kelly Kaiser at (415) 331-9200 or kelly@prandiprop.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 North Ave Unit 308 have any available units?
401 North Ave Unit 308 has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 401 North Ave Unit 308 have?
Some of 401 North Ave Unit 308's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 North Ave Unit 308 currently offering any rent specials?
401 North Ave Unit 308 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 North Ave Unit 308 pet-friendly?
No, 401 North Ave Unit 308 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Rafael.
Does 401 North Ave Unit 308 offer parking?
Yes, 401 North Ave Unit 308 does offer parking.
Does 401 North Ave Unit 308 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 North Ave Unit 308 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 North Ave Unit 308 have a pool?
No, 401 North Ave Unit 308 does not have a pool.
Does 401 North Ave Unit 308 have accessible units?
No, 401 North Ave Unit 308 does not have accessible units.
Does 401 North Ave Unit 308 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 North Ave Unit 308 has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 North Ave Unit 308 have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 North Ave Unit 308 does not have units with air conditioning.
