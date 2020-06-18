401 North Ave Unit 308

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Coming Soon!

This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is located near McInnis Park in San Rafael. The unit has a quality feel to it, including granite counter tops, a fireplace, washer/dryer, 2 full bathrooms and tranquil views. This condo has a 1 car carport, an additional uncovered parking space and storage. Water and garbage will be included in the rent. This is a Non-Smoking and no pets preferred property. Renter's Insurance is required. If you would like to set up a time to see the unit please contact Kelly Kaiser at (415) 331-9200 or kelly@prandiprop.com.