15 Mooring Rd.

Completely Remodeled, Modern Upper level 2bd/2ba Townhouse



Be the first to live in this townhouse since the complete remodel! This upper level 2bd/2ba apartment is ready for it's happy new occupant! Modern, open concept design. It is one of three units in a single building, surrounded by a brand new redwood fencing, lush landscaping and a shared vegetable garden!



Upon entry is a large separate area with a sliding barn door which includes a full sized recently purchased washer and dryer, ample shelves and a nice work space. The apartment has brand new vinyl plank flooring throughout the laundry, living/dining area kitchen, den and guest bathroom. The master bath is beautifully tiled with tile from Italy and the 2 bedrooms are carpeted. The kitchen includes a large quartz-topped center island, with seating space around the sides and above it all is a beautiful modern chandelier that’s a show-stopper! There’s a den on the opposite side that can easily accommodate a couple of large lounging chairs or loveseats. On the wall opposite is a remotely-controlled electric fireplace/heater. This apartment has so much ambience!



Across from the island behind another sliding barn door is a concealed full height custom-designed pantry. It is an Elfa-system (from www.containerstore.com) which allows for plenty of storage for one’s larger kitchen appliances, specialty spice racks and several pull out drawers to house ones kitchen linens, extra utensils, food wrap products, dry goods, etc and several shelves for storing canned goods, bottles, etc.

The kitchen boasts of brand new, hi-end and beautiful, black SS appliances, including a refrigerator that would ‘knock the socks off’ most people! It’s an LG 28 cu ft, 4-door Smart Refrigerator with an InstaView Door-in-Door design and double freezers below. And there’s a separate wine cooler also in the kitchen.

There’s an extra-lg capacity LG electric range with the convection system and so sophisticated with its blue interior cavity. Above it hangs a black hood.

The black kitchen sink is a large single basin made of a granite composite and finished with a black arching faucet.



Off the hallway from the kitchen/den is a guest bath w/double vanity sink, storage cabinet below. shower/tub combo w/swing out glass shower door and waterfall faucets.



Master bedroom includes a custom-designed walk-in closet (Elfa system). The totally redesigned ensuite bathroom has a sleek double-sized vanity with ample storage below, and a large over-sized tiled shower. The flooring and shower tiles lend a contemporary feel to this large bathroom. The lighting is fantastic! There’s a rectangular frameless wall-mounted LED oversized lighted mirror which extends the length of the vanity. The glass enclosed shower has a large shower head. And the new elongated toilets in each bathroom are both from Toto.



This bedroom is outfitted with a modern- designed Minka ceiling fan, a built-in lighted niche for one’s special collectives, books, etc. New privacy solar shades hang from the windows that offer a lovely view to the outside foliage & colorful flowers. All the windows are all dual pane. Additionally, all the window coverings are brand new Bali Solar Shades to assist with keeping the apartment more comfortable and giving you privacy as desired.



Guest bedroom has double closets solar shades on windows w/screen, and a ceiling fan. This apartment has a long terrace with a covered veranda beyond it’s new Wasabi-colored glass-paneled front door. Add a couple of your favorite outdoor chairs and you have a great place where you may enjoy your morning coffee, or relax above the the splashing water feature just below in the common area, surrounded by beautiful landscaping. If you choose, you may grow your own herbs and veggies in the enclosed, shared vegetable garden at the front of this large property. Just another of its many amenities.



PET POLICY: May be considered on a case-by-case basis for well-qualified applicant(s) unless otherwise noted. Pet Application and monthly Pet Rent for approved pet(s) are required unless otherwise noted. Monthly pet rent is $100 per approved dog unless otherwise noted. (Assistive animals are always permitted and are approved with legal documentation. No Pet Rent applies for Assistive animals.) Owner may consider a dog but requests no cats.



ADDITIONAL TERMS: No smoking. Please expect a $49.00 application processing fee per adult. Renter's Liability Insurance required. Filter changing fee/policy applies.



