Last updated August 2 2019 at 12:01 AM

144 Cerco Rosado

144 Cerco Rosado · No Longer Available
Location

144 Cerco Rosado, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome in San Marcos. Living room has vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and slider door out to a patio. Kitchen has built in microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator included, and a door out to a second patio. Hard surface flooring in the living area, carpet in the bedrooms. Master bedroom has a door out to the patio. One bathroom has a tub and shower, the other bathroom has a walk in shower. 2 Car garage. Washer and dryer included. Community has a pool and spa. Walking distance to Stater Bros. shopping center. Close to Palomar College, Mission Hills High School, and Knob Hill Elementary School. Easy Access to Hwy-78. Sorry, No Pets!

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available 8/3/19
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 Cerco Rosado have any available units?
144 Cerco Rosado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 144 Cerco Rosado have?
Some of 144 Cerco Rosado's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 Cerco Rosado currently offering any rent specials?
144 Cerco Rosado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Cerco Rosado pet-friendly?
No, 144 Cerco Rosado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 144 Cerco Rosado offer parking?
Yes, 144 Cerco Rosado offers parking.
Does 144 Cerco Rosado have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 144 Cerco Rosado offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Cerco Rosado have a pool?
Yes, 144 Cerco Rosado has a pool.
Does 144 Cerco Rosado have accessible units?
No, 144 Cerco Rosado does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Cerco Rosado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 144 Cerco Rosado has units with dishwashers.
