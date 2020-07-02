144 Cerco Rosado

Amenities

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome in San Marcos. Living room has vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and slider door out to a patio. Kitchen has built in microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator included, and a door out to a second patio. Hard surface flooring in the living area, carpet in the bedrooms. Master bedroom has a door out to the patio. One bathroom has a tub and shower, the other bathroom has a walk in shower. 2 Car garage. Washer and dryer included. Community has a pool and spa. Walking distance to Stater Bros. shopping center. Close to Palomar College, Mission Hills High School, and Knob Hill Elementary School. Easy Access to Hwy-78. Sorry, No Pets!



$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available 8/3/19

