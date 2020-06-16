374 Herma Ct.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3/2 Broadmoor Home In San Leandro - Up for rent is this charming and updated 3-bedroom and 2-full baths home in highly desirable Broadmoor neighborhood in San Leandro. This home features a covered porch entrance to a spacious living room with great lighting though the bay windows. There is a separate dining room area. There are beautiful refinished hardwood floors, new interior paint, and new laminate flooring in the kitchen. Very energy efficient home with dual pane windows, solar power, EV car charging with room to park two vehicles off street, James Hardie siding, and PEX plumbing re-pipe. Inside hookups for laundry. Enjoy both the landscaped front yard featuring fruit trees and the huge backyard with new green grass. Easy access to freeways, San Leandro BART, Downtown, shopping, dining, and Zocalo Coffee.



(RLNE5116006)