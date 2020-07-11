/
apartments with washer dryer
192 Apartments for rent in San Leandro, CA with washer-dryer
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Leandro
1767 Carpentier St
1767 Carpentier Street, San Leandro, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1332 sqft
1767 Carpentier St Available 07/15/20 Single Family Near San Leandro BART 3 beds/2 baths - $3300/mo, Available July 15th - Fab single family home near BART and downtown San Leandro (E 14th).
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Halcyon-Foothill
14835 East 14th St Apt 7
14835 East 14th Street, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
957 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo Located in the Heart of San Leandro - 14835 E.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eastshore-Davis Street
1540 Orchard Ave #B
1540 Orchard Avenue, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Join our open house Friday July 3rd 1:00pm-2pm - Tucked away One bedroom one bathroom rear In-Law Unit, kitchen, Utilities not included, 1/3 utility water bill back, Washer and Dryer (as-is), Unit has shared backyard with the front house, Street
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eastshore-Davis Street
1625 Orchard Avenue Unit F
1625 Orchard Avenue, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Cherrywood
348 Accolade Drive
348 Accolade Drive, San Leandro, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1768 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Private bedroom & bathroom in suburban community - Property Id: 315871 Looking to rent out a fully furnished room in a beautiful property located in a quiet suburban community in San Leandro.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Marina Faire
14240 Outrigger Drive
14240 Outrigger Drive, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1033 sqft
Recently updated, well maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in San Leandro. Not furnished. Quiet and comfortable gated community at Marina Seagate. Short walk from San Leandro Marina. 5 minute drive to Kaiser San Leandro.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Leandro
398 Parrott Street
398 Parrott Street, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
983 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo Near Bart - 398 Parrott St, Unit 107, San Leandro, CA 94577 * 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo * Washer & Dryer On-site * Water & Garbage Paid For * Balcony View Off of Living Room * Designated Parking in locked garage * Well Located;
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Leandro
809 Coburn Ct
809 Coburn Court, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
Perry Vittoria - 510-326-0378 - Welcome to this wonderful upper-unit apartment in a 4-unit building. The interior has been recently updated; new windows, new flooring, fresh paint, new carpets, new kitchen sink and new vanity in master bedroom.
1 of 23
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Bancroft
1710 136th Avenue
1710 136th Avenue, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1247 sqft
1710 136th Ave - Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home, updated kitchen with newly updated counter tops and white cabinets, fireplace, luxurious hardwood floors. Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor
511 Bancroft Avenue Unit 4
511 Bancroft Avenue, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) This appealing, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 3rd-floor apartment home property rental is located in the Very Walkable rated Broadmoor neighborhood in San
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
1 Unit Available
San Lorenzo
Washington
15700 Washington Ave, San Lorenzo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2- and 3- bedroom townhouses feature patios and private entries as well as carports. Details include French doors and upgraded appliances. Community has a large pool, fitness center and easy access to BART.
1 of 16
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
San Lorenzo
1233 Bockman Road Unit 24
1233 Bockman Road, San Lorenzo, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1361 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
9 Units Available
Santa Clara
Amador Village
24080 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,002
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,644
1211 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown San Diego, hiking, and shopping. Pet-friendly. Homes feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and ample natural light. On-site heated pool, spa, and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
8 Units Available
Santa Clara
The Mark Apartments
24650 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Mark, where California charm meets modern living! The Mark is a peaceful apartment community nestled in Hayward, a beautiful suburb between San Francisco and San Jose.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
6 Units Available
Jackson Triangle
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd, Hayward, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,798
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
775 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Solis Garden Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Solis Garden Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
7 Units Available
Jingletown
3030 Chapman
3014 Chapman Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1024 sqft
This project is a new apartment complex located right off the estuary in Jingletown, the creative heart of Oakland, California.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
4 Units Available
Jingletown
401 Derby
401 Derby Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1202 sqft
Oaklands newest live-work and apartment community, 401 Derby, is just across from Alameda and a block from Oakland Estuary in the heart of Oaklands artistic Jingletown creative neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
5 Units Available
Coliseum
Coliseum Connect
805 North 71st Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,355
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
937 sqft
Coliseum Connect is a brand-new transit-oriented community offering market rate and affordable housing in Oakland.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Quail Hill Apartments
20800 Lake Chabot Rd, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1020 sqft
Located on Castro Valley Blvd., close to dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers parking, pool and package receiving.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 9 at 06:57pm
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Grove
21019 Baker Road, Castro Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1300 sqft
This stunning complex is the epitome of luxurious living. Each home is built to condominium specifications and comes fully equipped with Stainless Steel appliances, Granite Counters, Maple Cabinets and Hardwood Floors throughout.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Bon Aire Apartments
20499 Santa Maria Ave, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A well-appointed community with green space, a pool and sundeck area. Modern appliances and spacious layouts. Grill area and courtyard. Bike storage provided. Near area playgrounds and parks.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Vista Creek
22432 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
800 sqft
Great location, minutes from Laurel School. Luxurious community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking, laundry and courtyard. Apartments have carpet, dishwasher, extra storage and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated April 3 at 12:35am
7 Units Available
Mt. Eden
Alvista at The Bridge Apartments
25800 Industrial Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,051
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
901 sqft
These ultra-modern, engaging apartment homes in Hayward are just what you've been looking for. Open-plan units feature beautiful touches such as plank-style flooring, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Arroyo Viejo
1476 79th Ave Unit 1
1476 79th Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
