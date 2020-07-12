/
downtown san leandro
320 Apartments for rent in Downtown San Leandro, San Leandro, CA
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
Woodchase Apartments
2795 San Leandro Blvd, San Leandro, CA
Studio
$2,020
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,345
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
851 sqft
On-site amenities include stunning views, a large pool and sundeck, and green space. Featuring 19-foot cathedral ceilings, gas fireplaces, and private balconies and patios. Fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
398 Parrott Street
398 Parrott Street, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
983 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo Near Bart - 398 Parrott St, Unit 107, San Leandro, CA 94577 * 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo * Washer & Dryer On-site * Water & Garbage Paid For * Balcony View Off of Living Room * Designated Parking in locked garage * Well Located;
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
809 Coburn Ct
809 Coburn Court, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
Perry Vittoria - 510-326-0378 - Welcome to this wonderful upper-unit apartment in a 4-unit building. The interior has been recently updated; new windows, new flooring, fresh paint, new carpets, new kitchen sink and new vanity in master bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown San Leandro
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm
$
16 Units Available
Parkside Commons
900 143rd Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,389
929 sqft
Apartments in a prime location near Bayfair BART. Recently renovated units feature walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub, playground and guest parking. Pet friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
2 Units Available
Linvale Townhomes
53 Haas Ave, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
866 sqft
Ten minutes from Oakland Airport, these newly renovated homes feature hardwood floors, bay windows and custom cabinetry. Common amenities include on-site laundry and a barbecue area.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
St. Moritz Gardens Apartments
14744 Washington Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
943 sqft
Complex features plush landscaping, running fountains, courtyards and large indoor pool. Apartment homes have wall-to-wall carpeting, vertical blinds and mirrored closet doors. Controlled access gates for secure entry.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1199 Louise St
1199 Louise Street, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
750 sqft
Updated 2bd/1bath, Walk to BayFair BART, Full Garage - Come live in this cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of San Leandro, just 1 mile to BayFair BART station! Close to many restaurants and shopping-- 85 Walkscore "Very Walkable.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1540 Orchard Ave #B
1540 Orchard Avenue, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Join our open house Friday July 3rd 1:00pm-2pm - Tucked away One bedroom one bathroom rear In-Law Unit, kitchen, Utilities not included, 1/3 utility water bill back, Washer and Dryer (as-is), Unit has shared backyard with the front house, Street
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1625 Orchard Avenue Unit F
1625 Orchard Avenue, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10824 Apricot St
10824 Apricot Street, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
1342 sqft
Freshly Remodeled 4 Bedroom House Located in the North Stonehurst District (817) - 10824 Apricot St, Oakland, CA 94603 * 4 Bed, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
348 Accolade Drive
348 Accolade Drive, San Leandro, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1768 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Private bedroom & bathroom in suburban community - Property Id: 315871 Looking to rent out a fully furnished room in a beautiful property located in a quiet suburban community in San Leandro.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
661 Dutton Ave
661 Dutton Avenue, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
750 sqft
Fresh Totally Remodeled 2 Bedroom Unit Located in San Leandro - 661 Dutton Ave San Leandro, CA 94577 * 2 Bed, 1 Bath * JUST TOTALLY REMODELED! * Off-street Parking * All New Appliances * Water Paid For * Downstairs Apartment * Local K-12 Schools
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
55 Marlow Dr
55 Marlow Drive, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
600 sqft
Located in the heart of Sheffield Village, this 6 unit apartment building offers incredible comfort, quiet and beauty. Located on 2nd floor of a 3 story building, Unit 1 is soaked in natural light. Beautiful hardwood floor throughout the apartment.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1838 Pacific Ave - Studio
1838 Pacific Avenue, San Leandro, CA
Studio
$1,350
400 sqft
Nice and bright studio in a quiet neighborhood. Proximate to nearby shopping center. Easy access to highways and etc..(Microwave is fine - cooking is not allowed)
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
14863 Bancroft Avenue
14863 Bancroft Avenue, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14863 Bancroft Avenue in San Leandro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
236 W Broadmoor Blvd
236 West Broadmoor Boulevard, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
362 sqft
Cassandra Waller-Mims - 510-453-0218 - Completely remodeled bright and airy junior one bedroom with laundry, in a 2 unit property. Great neighborhood. Walking distance to transportation and stores. Very private and peaceful unit and location.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1710 136th Avenue
1710 136th Avenue, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1247 sqft
1710 136th Ave - Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home, updated kitchen with newly updated counter tops and white cabinets, fireplace, luxurious hardwood floors. Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
511 Bancroft Avenue Unit 4
511 Bancroft Avenue, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) This appealing, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 3rd-floor apartment home property rental is located in the Very Walkable rated Broadmoor neighborhood in San
Results within 5 miles of Downtown San Leandro
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,931
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1160 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
$
15 Units Available
Summerwood
21701 Foothill Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the Downtown Hayward BART Station for easy commuting. Recently renovated community with updated appliances, patio or balcony, and updated kitchens. On-site pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
Chateau Manor
724 Lewelling Blvd, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy being at the center of fun and convenience at Chateau Manor Apartments, the most spacious apartments in San Leandro! Our Apartment community is close to great shopping, fine restaurants, and popular nightspots.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
6 Units Available
Bayfair Apartments
16077 Ashland Ave, San Lorenzo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,754
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
800 sqft
A modern community with a large pool area, courtyard and carport. Apartments are recently renovated with walk-in closets, modern appliances, and patio or balcony. Smoke-free homes provided. Near parks and the elementary school.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
The Hamlet
1319 159th Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
825 sqft
Walk to shop or dine from The Hamlet in San Leandro. On-site amenities include fitness, parking, pool, clubhouse, and convenient access to public transportation. Apartments feature ample storage, outdoor living space, and are cable-ready.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
7 Units Available
Amador Village
24080 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,141
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,644
1211 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown San Diego, hiking, and shopping. Pet-friendly. Homes feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and ample natural light. On-site heated pool, spa, and hot tub.
