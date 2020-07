Woodchase Apartments

Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub oven range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance

Woodchase offers a variety of spacious apartment styles so you are sure to find something you love. Would you like a open-layout loft or traditional flat? One bedroom or two? Soaring cathedral ceilings? The choice is yours. Our homes are newly refinished, designed to make your life a little easier and allow you to spend time on the things that are important to you. Plus, with resort-style amenities, including a 24-hour Fitness Center and outdoor heated pool & spa, “home” can feel like an endless vacation.



Your comfort and wellbeing are our top priorities. To that end, we offer the option of a fully digital leasing experience so that you can meet us virtually, tour apartments in real time, and sign your lease online.



Our residents enjoy the ease and benefits of a professionally managed community and a robust offering of digital resources via our Community Care program. This program includes exclusive access to virtual fitness, cooking, wine tasting & mixology classes, and more.