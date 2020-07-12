/
Halcyon-Foothill
104 Apartments for rent in Halcyon-Foothill, San Leandro, CA
Parkside Commons
900 143rd Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,389
929 sqft
Apartments in a prime location near Bayfair BART. Recently renovated units feature walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub, playground and guest parking. Pet friendly.
Summerhill Terrace Apartments
15267 Hesperian Blvd, San Leandro, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
440 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to the Bay Fair station. Apartments feature walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, community garden, pool and parking.
1199 Louise St
1199 Louise Street, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
750 sqft
Updated 2bd/1bath, Walk to BayFair BART, Full Garage - Come live in this cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of San Leandro, just 1 mile to BayFair BART station! Close to many restaurants and shopping-- 85 Walkscore "Very Walkable.
14863 Bancroft Avenue
14863 Bancroft Avenue, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14863 Bancroft Avenue in San Leandro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Halcyon-Foothill
Woodchase Apartments
2795 San Leandro Blvd, San Leandro, CA
Studio
$2,020
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
851 sqft
On-site amenities include stunning views, a large pool and sundeck, and green space. Featuring 19-foot cathedral ceilings, gas fireplaces, and private balconies and patios. Fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly.
Chateau Manor
724 Lewelling Blvd, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy being at the center of fun and convenience at Chateau Manor Apartments, the most spacious apartments in San Leandro! Our Apartment community is close to great shopping, fine restaurants, and popular nightspots.
Bayfair Apartments
16077 Ashland Ave, San Lorenzo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,754
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
800 sqft
A modern community with a large pool area, courtyard and carport. Apartments are recently renovated with walk-in closets, modern appliances, and patio or balcony. Smoke-free homes provided. Near parks and the elementary school.
The Hamlet
1319 159th Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
825 sqft
Walk to shop or dine from The Hamlet in San Leandro. On-site amenities include fitness, parking, pool, clubhouse, and convenient access to public transportation. Apartments feature ample storage, outdoor living space, and are cable-ready.
Ashland Gardens
16183 Ashland Ave, Ashland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in close proximity to the Bay Fair Mall, these units are close to 580, 238 and 880. Amenities include beautiful outdoor landscaping, large closets, ample storage space, and plenty of natural light.
Paseo Gardens
16929 Meekland Ave, Cherryland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
480 sqft
Located just west of Meek Park, this development features a series of special amenities, including onsite laundry, a putting green, granite counters, garbage disposals, dishwashers in each unit and 24-hour maintenance.
Liberty Hill Townhomes
16001 Liberty St, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1444 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Liberty Hill Townhomes in San Leandro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Washington
15700 Washington Ave, San Lorenzo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2- and 3- bedroom townhouses feature patios and private entries as well as carports. Details include French doors and upgraded appliances. Community has a large pool, fitness center and easy access to BART.
St. Moritz Gardens Apartments
14744 Washington Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
943 sqft
Complex features plush landscaping, running fountains, courtyards and large indoor pool. Apartment homes have wall-to-wall carpeting, vertical blinds and mirrored closet doors. Controlled access gates for secure entry.
15941 Via Media
15941 Via Media, San Lorenzo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1000 sqft
Available Now! Great Single Family Home located off Paseo Grande close to Hesperian Boulevard, shopping center and 880 Freeway.
1641 Oriole Avenue
1641 Oriole Avenue, Ashland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1641 Oriole Avenue in Ashland. View photos, descriptions and more!
809 Coburn Ct
809 Coburn Court, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
Perry Vittoria - 510-326-0378 - Welcome to this wonderful upper-unit apartment in a 4-unit building. The interior has been recently updated; new windows, new flooring, fresh paint, new carpets, new kitchen sink and new vanity in master bedroom.
1610 Mono Avenue
1610 Mono Avenue, Ashland, CA
Studio
$1,695
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1610 Mono Avenue in Ashland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1710 136th Avenue
1710 136th Avenue, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1247 sqft
1710 136th Ave - Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home, updated kitchen with newly updated counter tops and white cabinets, fireplace, luxurious hardwood floors. Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer.
1484 162nd Ave 20
1484 162nd Avenue, Ashland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful one bedroom apartment - Property Id: 217580 Newly remodeled apartment Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217580 Property Id 217580 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5521206)
Results within 5 miles of Halcyon-Foothill
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,934
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,103
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1160 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
Vista Creek
22432 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
800 sqft
Great location, minutes from Laurel School. Luxurious community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking, laundry and courtyard. Apartments have carpet, dishwasher, extra storage and patio or balcony.
Summerwood
21701 Foothill Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the Downtown Hayward BART Station for easy commuting. Recently renovated community with updated appliances, patio or balcony, and updated kitchens. On-site pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd, Hayward, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,798
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
775 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Solis Garden Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Solis Garden Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Courtyard Apartments
24050 Silva Ave, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
912 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Hayward close to shops and dining in town. Apartment homes have built-in microwaves, ceramic tile floors, new appliances and plush carpets.
