Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

15080 Dewey St.

15080 Dewey Street · (510) 569-0722 ext. 100
Location

15080 Dewey Street, San Leandro, CA 94579
Washington Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15080 Dewey St. · Avail. Aug 15

$2,595

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
15080 Dewey St. Available 08/15/20 Updated 3 Bedroom House Located In The Heart Of San Leandro - 15080 DEWEY STREET SAN LEANDRO CA 94579

* 3 Bed, 1 Bath
* 1-Car Garage
* Spacious Rear Yard
* W/D Hookups
* Central Heating
* Supermarkets, Stores and Restaurants Within a Few Blocks
* K-12 Schools Less than 1.2 Miles Away
* NO PETS

This updated 3 bedroom home just became available and is looking for a new tenant! The property features washer and dryer hookups as well as a 1-car garage for your convenience. The property was recently updated and features granite counter tops in the kitchen and cultured marble in the bathroom both with updated fixtures. The property is features central heating for your comfort as well as a spacious rear yard, perfect for entertaining your guests. The property is well located just a few blocks away from the local super markets, stores, restaurants and the local K-12 schools are less than 1.2 miles away.

Open house Information dates and times: https://slpm.com/open-houses/

For additional information, photos, online applications as well as information on our other available properties go to: https://slpm.com/browse-rentals

We ask that you drive by any property you may have an interest in to acquaint yourself with the neighborhood and exterior of the home.

**Please be advised that any dates published or given orally for a property's move in availability is subject to the existing tenant moving on the notified date. The date is also subject to time required to prepare the unit for occupancy, which involves owner approval and having an acceptable vendor available to complete the repairs. Once we have received a holding deposit, we will be able to provide a more accurate time line for move-in. **

SLPM Property Management - BRE license#00368908 – Gary DeMattei

(RLNE4738056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15080 Dewey St. have any available units?
15080 Dewey St. has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15080 Dewey St. have?
Some of 15080 Dewey St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15080 Dewey St. currently offering any rent specials?
15080 Dewey St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15080 Dewey St. pet-friendly?
No, 15080 Dewey St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Leandro.
Does 15080 Dewey St. offer parking?
Yes, 15080 Dewey St. offers parking.
Does 15080 Dewey St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15080 Dewey St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15080 Dewey St. have a pool?
No, 15080 Dewey St. does not have a pool.
Does 15080 Dewey St. have accessible units?
No, 15080 Dewey St. does not have accessible units.
Does 15080 Dewey St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15080 Dewey St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15080 Dewey St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 15080 Dewey St. does not have units with air conditioning.
