15080 Dewey St. Available 08/15/20 Updated 3 Bedroom House Located In The Heart Of San Leandro - 15080 DEWEY STREET SAN LEANDRO CA 94579



* 3 Bed, 1 Bath

* 1-Car Garage

* Spacious Rear Yard

* W/D Hookups

* Central Heating

* Supermarkets, Stores and Restaurants Within a Few Blocks

* K-12 Schools Less than 1.2 Miles Away

* NO PETS



This updated 3 bedroom home just became available and is looking for a new tenant! The property features washer and dryer hookups as well as a 1-car garage for your convenience. The property was recently updated and features granite counter tops in the kitchen and cultured marble in the bathroom both with updated fixtures. The property is features central heating for your comfort as well as a spacious rear yard, perfect for entertaining your guests. The property is well located just a few blocks away from the local super markets, stores, restaurants and the local K-12 schools are less than 1.2 miles away.



Open house Information dates and times: https://slpm.com/open-houses/



For additional information, photos, online applications as well as information on our other available properties go to: https://slpm.com/browse-rentals



We ask that you drive by any property you may have an interest in to acquaint yourself with the neighborhood and exterior of the home.



**Please be advised that any dates published or given orally for a property's move in availability is subject to the existing tenant moving on the notified date. The date is also subject to time required to prepare the unit for occupancy, which involves owner approval and having an acceptable vendor available to complete the repairs. Once we have received a holding deposit, we will be able to provide a more accurate time line for move-in. **



SLPM Property Management - BRE license#00368908 – Gary DeMattei



