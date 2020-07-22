114 Apartments for rent in Washington Manor, San Leandro, CA

/
washington manor
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 20 at 05:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Chateau Manor
724 Lewelling Blvd, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy being at the center of fun and convenience at Chateau Manor Apartments, the most spacious apartments in San Leandro! Our Apartment community is close to great shopping, fine restaurants, and popular nightspots.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
15080 Dewey St.
15080 Dewey Street, San Leandro, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1150 sqft
15080 Dewey St.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
1073 Burkhart Ave
1073 Burkhart Avenue, San Leandro, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1092 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Washington Manor. No Utilities included. Not pets. Date Available: Aug 5th 2020. $3,000/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
$
17 Units Available
Parkside Commons
900 143rd Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,868
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,389
929 sqft
Apartments in a prime location near Bayfair BART. Recently renovated units feature walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub, playground and guest parking. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Lorenzo Commons
16201 Hesperian Blvd, San Lorenzo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
575 sqft
Units include microwave, range, garbage disposal and extra storage. Community features courtyard, pool, parking and on-site laundry. Great location on Hesperian Blvd, close to Nimitz Freeway.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
15 Units Available
Paseo Gardens
16929 Meekland Ave, Cherryland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
480 sqft
Located just west of Meek Park, this development features a series of special amenities, including onsite laundry, a putting green, granite counters, garbage disposals, dishwashers in each unit and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 89
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Summerhill Terrace Apartments
15267 Hesperian Blvd, San Leandro, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
440 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to the Bay Fair station. Apartments feature walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, community garden, pool and parking.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Marina Breeze
13897 Doolittle Dr, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
791 sqft
Within walking distance of local shopping, dining, and entertainment, this beautiful development offers a series of unique features for residents to choose from. Amenities include lush landscaping, an onsite pool, and laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington
15700 Washington Ave, San Lorenzo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2- and 3- bedroom townhouses feature patios and private entries as well as carports. Details include French doors and upgraded appliances. Community has a large pool, fitness center and easy access to BART.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
St. Moritz Gardens Apartments
14744 Washington Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
943 sqft
Complex features plush landscaping, running fountains, courtyards and large indoor pool. Apartment homes have wall-to-wall carpeting, vertical blinds and mirrored closet doors. Controlled access gates for secure entry.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1540 Orchard Ave #B
1540 Orchard Avenue, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Tucked Away One Bedroom In- Law Unit - Tucked away One bedroom one bathroom rear In-Law Unit, kitchen, Utilities not included, 1/3 utility water bill back, Washer and Dryer (as-is), Unit has shared backyard with the front house, Street parking
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1625 Orchard Avenue Unit F
1625 Orchard Avenue, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
15941 Via Media
15941 Via Media, San Lorenzo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1000 sqft
Available Now! Great Single Family Home located off Paseo Grande close to Hesperian Boulevard, shopping center and 880 Freeway.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
809 Coburn Ct
809 Coburn Court, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
800 sqft
Perry Vittoria - 510-326-0378 - Welcome to this wonderful upper-unit apartment in a 4-unit building. The interior has been recently updated; new windows, new flooring, fresh paint, new carpets, new kitchen sink and new vanity in master bedroom.
1 of 16
Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
1233 Bockman Road Unit 24
1233 Bockman Road, San Lorenzo, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1361 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
3 Units Available
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd, Hayward, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
775 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Solis Garden Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Solis Garden Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 06:02 PM
2 Units Available
Linvale Townhomes
53 Haas Ave, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
866 sqft
Ten minutes from Oakland Airport, these newly renovated homes feature hardwood floors, bay windows and custom cabinetry. Common amenities include on-site laundry and a barbecue area.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Amador Village
24080 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,246
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,662
1211 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown San Diego, hiking, and shopping. Pet-friendly. Homes feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and ample natural light. On-site heated pool, spa, and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,946
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,119
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1160 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
7 Units Available
Coliseum Connect
805 North 71st Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
937 sqft
Coliseum Connect is a brand-new transit-oriented community offering market rate and affordable housing in Oakland.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
10 Units Available
Glen Oaks
27475 Hesperian Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
840 sqft
Stylish homes with a patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Relax in the community courtyard during free time. Beat the heat in the pool on hot days. Close to Mount Eden Park. Near I-880.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 12:33 PM
$
14 Units Available
Summerwood
21701 Foothill Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the Downtown Hayward BART Station for easy commuting. Recently renovated community with updated appliances, patio or balcony, and updated kitchens. On-site pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
8 Units Available
The Timbers
25200 Santa Clara St, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,825
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
851 sqft
Convenient to I-880. Studios, lofts and flats in a property with an open-air hot tub, outdoor swimming pool, 24-hour fitness facility and reserved parking. Built-in bookcases and vaulted ceilings in select homes.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Schafer Road
158 Schafer Road, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
836 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Schafer Road in Hayward. View photos, descriptions and more!
