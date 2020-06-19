All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

34101 Via California

34101 Via California · (949) 355-5062
Location

34101 Via California, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 30 · Avail. now

$2,975

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1702 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This is a Fully Renovated Two Story End Unit Townhouse in the Beautiful Gated Community of Cancun Racquet Club. It Has 2 Master Bedrooms Upstairs and a Large 3rd Bedroom Located On The First Floor. This Home Features Brand New Wood Floors Throughout, a Remodeled Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances and a 5 Burner Gas Range, Granite Counter Tops, Brand New Interior Paint, Fireplace In The Master Bedroom, Inside Laundry Room, Remodeled Bathrooms, and the List Goes on! There is a Private Patio Overlooking the Community Pool and Spa and Covered Parking Garage With an Outside Storage Unit. Lots of Parking with 2 Assigned Parking Spaces Plus 1 Additional Permitted Space. Less Than 1 Mile From Beautiful Doheny Beach, the Dana Point Harbor, and the Las Ramblas Hiking Trails!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34101 Via California have any available units?
34101 Via California has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34101 Via California have?
Some of 34101 Via California's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34101 Via California currently offering any rent specials?
34101 Via California isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34101 Via California pet-friendly?
No, 34101 Via California is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 34101 Via California offer parking?
Yes, 34101 Via California does offer parking.
Does 34101 Via California have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34101 Via California does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34101 Via California have a pool?
Yes, 34101 Via California has a pool.
Does 34101 Via California have accessible units?
No, 34101 Via California does not have accessible units.
Does 34101 Via California have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34101 Via California has units with dishwashers.
Does 34101 Via California have units with air conditioning?
No, 34101 Via California does not have units with air conditioning.
