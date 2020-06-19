34101 Via California

Amenities

This is a Fully Renovated Two Story End Unit Townhouse in the Beautiful Gated Community of Cancun Racquet Club. It Has 2 Master Bedrooms Upstairs and a Large 3rd Bedroom Located On The First Floor. This Home Features Brand New Wood Floors Throughout, a Remodeled Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances and a 5 Burner Gas Range, Granite Counter Tops, Brand New Interior Paint, Fireplace In The Master Bedroom, Inside Laundry Room, Remodeled Bathrooms, and the List Goes on! There is a Private Patio Overlooking the Community Pool and Spa and Covered Parking Garage With an Outside Storage Unit. Lots of Parking with 2 Assigned Parking Spaces Plus 1 Additional Permitted Space. Less Than 1 Mile From Beautiful Doheny Beach, the Dana Point Harbor, and the Las Ramblas Hiking Trails!