Home
San Juan Capistrano, CA
32482 Lookout Court
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM
32482 Lookout Court
No Longer Available
32482 Lookout Court, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Amenities
pool
pool
Beautiful remodel..new throughout..2 mi. to beach, 2 mi. to train station or freeway
Relaxed living..community pool
Contact owner for great photos
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 32482 Lookout Court have any available units?
32482 Lookout Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Juan Capistrano, CA
.
Is 32482 Lookout Court currently offering any rent specials?
32482 Lookout Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32482 Lookout Court pet-friendly?
No, 32482 Lookout Court is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano
.
Does 32482 Lookout Court offer parking?
No, 32482 Lookout Court does not offer parking.
Does 32482 Lookout Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32482 Lookout Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32482 Lookout Court have a pool?
Yes, 32482 Lookout Court has a pool.
Does 32482 Lookout Court have accessible units?
No, 32482 Lookout Court does not have accessible units.
Does 32482 Lookout Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 32482 Lookout Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32482 Lookout Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 32482 Lookout Court does not have units with air conditioning.
