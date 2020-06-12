/
2 bedroom apartments
30 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Jacinto, CA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1323 Bushy Tail Trail
1323 Bushy Tail Trail, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1072 sqft
55+ Complex with Pool and Spa - 55+ Senior Community with pool and spa. Homeowner pays association dues. This home is small, but well appointed! Ceiling fans in every room! Lovely screened in rear patio! One car garage, plus carport.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
948 Verona Avenue
948 Verona Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Fully Refurbished House in San Jacinto, available on 4/6/2020. - 948 Verona Ave., San Jacinto, 92583. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, $1,800/Month, $1,800/Deposit, Approx. 1100 Sq. Ft., Month-to-Month Lease. Tenant pays ALL utilities.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
862 Verona Avenue
862 Verona Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1347 sqft
Beautiful home nestled against the the hills at the north end of the San Jacinto Valley. This home has it all without burdening with maintenance.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
427 Reposo St
427 Reposo Street, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1028 sqft
Drive by today! - Spacious 2 bedrooms + 2 baths! Bedrooms are located away from each other for privacy. Full paint throughout. Tons of kitchen cabinet space + a bar for a breakfast delight.
Results within 1 mile of San Jacinto
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
789 Cortez Drive
789 Cortez Drive, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1166 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom house in Del Sol 55+ Community available on 4/6/2020. - 789 Cortez Dr., Hemet, 92545 - Del Sol 55+ Community. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, $1,200/Month, $1,200/Deposit, Approx. 1,170 Sq. Ft., Month-to-Month Lease, Lease Listing ONLY.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
437 N Santa Fe Street
437 North Santa Fe Street, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
719 sqft
Recently updated!! This tidy home includes two bedrooms, a bath, living room and kitchen. Outside is a fenced yard off of Santa Fe, and a single car garage plus a carport off the alley access at the rear.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
2129 Woodberry Avenue
2129 Woodberry Avenue, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
700 sqft
Beautiful apartment on upper level of apartment complex. The apartment has brand new flooring, Paint, upgraded kitchen with new stove. This apartment has been freshly cleaned and move in ready. Water and trash is included.
Results within 5 miles of San Jacinto
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1219 CABRILLO DRIVE
1219 Cabrillo Drive, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
1219 CABRILLO DRIVE Available 06/15/20 55+ SENIOR COMMUNITY - MANUFACTURED HOME - BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - 2 bed + 2 bath + huge bonus room - much more than meets the eye. there are additonal square feet with patio addition . large back yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
721 S. Santa Fe Street
721 South Santa Fe Street, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1060 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House in Hemet. Available Now. - 721 S. Santa Fe St., Hemet, 92534. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, $1,325/Month, $1,325/Deposit, Approx. 1060 Sq. Ft., Month-to-Month lease. Tenant pays ALL utilities. No pets allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
185 Janzen
185 Janzen Way, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1780 sqft
Great 55+ Masters Plan 1 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom In Hemet Four Seasons - This is a great 55+ years old or older Community Masters Plan 1 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom + Den/Office in the wonderful Four Seasons of Hemet! 1750 sqft with private backyard with
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1355 Via La Presa
1355 Via La Presa, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1513 sqft
55+ Nice home. 2 bedroom, 2 bath , 2 car garage 1513 Sqft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
841 San Ramon
841 San Ramon Drive, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1040 sqft
Upscale Sierra Dawn 55+ community - Clean & spacious 2 bed 2 bath home with a refrigerator. New flooring throughout, large shed & covered carport. 1,040 sq. ft. of living space, with built in drawers. Indoor laundry makes life easy. $1095.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
751 San Ignacio Drive - San Ignacio
751 San Ignacio Drive, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1440 sqft
55+ Spacious 2 bed 2 bath SIERRA DAWN HOME! - This is a spacious 2 bed 2 bath home! 1,440 sq. ft. of living space all light and airy. Two large sheds, covered patio, closed in laundry room, add on room, & plenty of storage space. Only $1095.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
425 Avenida Miravella
425 Avenida Miravella, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1153 sqft
This SENIOR home when you walk up to it is completely rocked and low maintenance. Walk into the home and you enter into a freshly painted home with a large living room with a gas burning fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
802 Santo Tomas Drive
802 Santo Tomas Drive, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1368 sqft
Just Reduced! Gorgeous 55+ home on a quiet street within the Sierra Dawn community. This spacious unit opens up to a large living room with tons of natural window light connected to a dining area with elegant built-in storage.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1265 Olive Tree Lane - D
1265 Olive Tree Lane, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Refurbished quaint two bedrooms upstairs unit with a private upper large patio and new appliances. This unit features laminate flooring, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and very spacious rooms.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
100 Susan Lane
100 Susan Lane, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
996 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath 55+ home in Hemet. This home features new carpet and fresh paint. The Living room opens to the dining room with a ceiling fan. Indoor Laundry room with utility sink and lots of shelves for storage. New Aluminum garage door.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
44728 Woodrow Way
44728 Woodrow Way, Valle Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Landlord is busy cleaning, painting, repairing and replacing the details on this home, ETA Nov 1st. Located in the deep end of a cul-de-sac giving it an over-sized yard with RV parking and a large storage shed.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1963 Nuevo Street
1963 Nuevo Street, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
827 sqft
Wonderful senior 55+ Home located in Valle Hermosa! This home features an open floor plan, large living room, kitchen with direct garage access and the kitchen eating area right off the living room! 2 nice size bedroom and one full bathroom! There
Last updated April 10 at 01:58am
2126 Avenida Olivos
2126 Avenida Olivos, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
827 sqft
Must be at least 55 years old! Clean 2 bedroom 1 bath home for rent in Valle Hermosa Senior Community. One car attached garage with automatic opener. Covered patio and storage shed. Low maintenance landscaping, fenced rear yard.
Results within 10 miles of San Jacinto
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
The Reserve at Rancho Belago
15100 Moreno Beach Dr, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1046 sqft
Enjoy ample space with walk-in closets and extra storage in every unit. Amenities include a conference room and pool. Situated off Moreno Beach Drive and John F Kennedy Dr. near the Reserve and Fairway Park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
5406 Ellen Way
5406 Ellen Way, Banning, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
831 sqft
5406 Ellen Way Peacock Valley 55+ - Virtual Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fWoTyY9Dunk&ts=.5 Updated 2 bed 1 bath unit in Peacock Valley. Central heat and air. Single car garage with opener.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
44568 Oak Glen Road
44568 Oak Glen Road, Riverside County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1790 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
755 La Costa Dr.
755 La Costa Drive, Banning, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
985 sqft
55+ Living - The 55+ Gated Community of Sun Lakes offers this very comfortable two bedroom - two bath one story condominium.
