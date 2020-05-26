728 Sweet Clover

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

This is your lucky day! This is a newly cleaned, carpeted, painted and refreshed single story, 4 bedroom home. There are granite counter tops and island in the open/family kitchen, with generous cupboards and storage. The master bedroom has a lavish bath-dressing-closet arrangement in addition to a good sized alcove which can be used as an office, a reading nook, a craft center or a nursery. Three additional bedrooms, one of which is pretty private and would make great guest or m-i-l accommodations. Large, private backyard with pavers and concrete walkways. Don't wait, this one won't be available for long!