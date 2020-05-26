All apartments in San Jacinto
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

728 Sweet Clover

728 Sweet Clover Loop · (951) 587-7758
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

728 Sweet Clover Loop, San Jacinto, CA 92582
Equestrian Downs

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2022 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is your lucky day! This is a newly cleaned, carpeted, painted and refreshed single story, 4 bedroom home. There are granite counter tops and island in the open/family kitchen, with generous cupboards and storage. The master bedroom has a lavish bath-dressing-closet arrangement in addition to a good sized alcove which can be used as an office, a reading nook, a craft center or a nursery. Three additional bedrooms, one of which is pretty private and would make great guest or m-i-l accommodations. Large, private backyard with pavers and concrete walkways. Don't wait, this one won't be available for long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 Sweet Clover have any available units?
728 Sweet Clover has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 728 Sweet Clover have?
Some of 728 Sweet Clover's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 Sweet Clover currently offering any rent specials?
728 Sweet Clover isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Sweet Clover pet-friendly?
No, 728 Sweet Clover is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jacinto.
Does 728 Sweet Clover offer parking?
Yes, 728 Sweet Clover does offer parking.
Does 728 Sweet Clover have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 Sweet Clover does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Sweet Clover have a pool?
No, 728 Sweet Clover does not have a pool.
Does 728 Sweet Clover have accessible units?
No, 728 Sweet Clover does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Sweet Clover have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 728 Sweet Clover has units with dishwashers.
Does 728 Sweet Clover have units with air conditioning?
No, 728 Sweet Clover does not have units with air conditioning.
