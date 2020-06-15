All apartments in San Jacinto
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1867 Montara Way

1867 Montara Way · (951) 345-4146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1867 Montara Way, San Jacinto, CA 92583
Rose Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1867 Montara Way · Avail. Jun 22

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3028 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1867 Montara Way Available 06/22/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Stunning two-story, five bedroom three bathroom home with a great open floor plan! Follow the entry way towards the formal living area, transforming from beautiful tile flooring, to plush carpet. Downstairs you will find two bedrooms and one full bathroom. Heading towards the family room including a cozy wood-burning fireplace and a door leading into the spacious backyard. The family chef will love the gourmet kitchen featuring a large Island, Microwave, and Oven/range! Upstairs sit the three great sized bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a huge loft! The over-sized master bedroom features his and her walk-in closets so you never run out of space! Enjoy the three car attached garage with automatic openers and direct entrance into the home! Conveniently located near Parks, Schools, and Dining! Don't miss out on this wonderful home!

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.

Sorry, no pets.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5546241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1867 Montara Way have any available units?
1867 Montara Way has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1867 Montara Way have?
Some of 1867 Montara Way's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1867 Montara Way currently offering any rent specials?
1867 Montara Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1867 Montara Way pet-friendly?
No, 1867 Montara Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jacinto.
Does 1867 Montara Way offer parking?
Yes, 1867 Montara Way does offer parking.
Does 1867 Montara Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1867 Montara Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1867 Montara Way have a pool?
No, 1867 Montara Way does not have a pool.
Does 1867 Montara Way have accessible units?
No, 1867 Montara Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1867 Montara Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1867 Montara Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1867 Montara Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1867 Montara Way does not have units with air conditioning.
