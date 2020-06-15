Amenities

1867 Montara Way Available 06/22/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



Stunning two-story, five bedroom three bathroom home with a great open floor plan! Follow the entry way towards the formal living area, transforming from beautiful tile flooring, to plush carpet. Downstairs you will find two bedrooms and one full bathroom. Heading towards the family room including a cozy wood-burning fireplace and a door leading into the spacious backyard. The family chef will love the gourmet kitchen featuring a large Island, Microwave, and Oven/range! Upstairs sit the three great sized bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a huge loft! The over-sized master bedroom features his and her walk-in closets so you never run out of space! Enjoy the three car attached garage with automatic openers and direct entrance into the home! Conveniently located near Parks, Schools, and Dining! Don't miss out on this wonderful home!



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.



Sorry, no pets.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



