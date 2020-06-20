210 W Marshall Street

Amenities

Updated single story house of a triplex in central San Gabriel. Walk to Valley blvd close to shopping, groceries, restaurants , Marshall park and easy access to freeway 10. Property features cozy living room, dining room, kitchen with breakfast counters and 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Approx. 1400 sq ft interior with gated front yard and side patio. 2 car attached garage with laundry hook-ups. Forced air central heating. Window unit air conditioner. Remodeled Kitchen with quartz counters , recessed lighting, tile floor, new stove & range hood. Newer windows thru out. New blinds. Fresh paint. Remodeling just finished this property feels like a new home and ready to move in. No eviction. Proof of funds and Credit check a must. No pets. Showing upon approved application.