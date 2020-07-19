939 Cypress Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

The house rent is included the pool maintenance and the front yard maintenance.

Move in condition. It's completely clean and fresh look on Carpet, Kitchen, Bathrooms, Windows. New painting on entire house, New Water-heater, New Garbage disposal, New A/C. Pretty warm & nice house (sq.ft 1566) located in beautiful City of San Dimas.

