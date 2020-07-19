939 Cypress Street

Amenities
The house rent is included the pool maintenance and the front yard maintenance.
Move in condition. It's completely clean and fresh look on Carpet, Kitchen, Bathrooms, Windows. New painting on entire house, New Water-heater, New Garbage disposal, New A/C. Pretty warm & nice house (sq.ft 1566) located in beautiful City of San Dimas.
