San Dimas, CA
939 Cypress Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

939 Cypress Street

939 Cypress St · No Longer Available
Location

939 Cypress St, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
The house rent is included the pool maintenance and the front yard maintenance.
Move in condition. It's completely clean and fresh look on Carpet, Kitchen, Bathrooms, Windows. New painting on entire house, New Water-heater, New Garbage disposal, New A/C. Pretty warm & nice house (sq.ft 1566) located in beautiful City of San Dimas.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 939 Cypress Street have any available units?
939 Cypress Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 939 Cypress Street have?
Some of 939 Cypress Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 939 Cypress Street currently offering any rent specials?
939 Cypress Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 939 Cypress Street pet-friendly?
No, 939 Cypress Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Dimas.
Does 939 Cypress Street offer parking?
Yes, 939 Cypress Street offers parking.
Does 939 Cypress Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 939 Cypress Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 939 Cypress Street have a pool?
Yes, 939 Cypress Street has a pool.
Does 939 Cypress Street have accessible units?
No, 939 Cypress Street does not have accessible units.
Does 939 Cypress Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 939 Cypress Street has units with dishwashers.
