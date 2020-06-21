All apartments in San Dimas
Find more places like 765 Knollwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Dimas, CA
/
765 Knollwood Lane
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:15 AM

765 Knollwood Lane

765 Knollwood Lane · (626) 334-4911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Dimas
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

765 Knollwood Lane, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1496 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
About Squire Realty:
We are a completely online property management service. We allow YOU to register and view, apply, pay rent, and report repairs online without the need for property managers. If you prefer in person meetings and showings please contact a Realtor that handles in person showings to assist you thank you.

Our rentals are automated and allows prospective tenants to Register and Enter Property without an Agent 7 days a week from 7.30am - 7pm.

View in Person with our Self Tour Today by registering online first:
Rent.SquireRealty.net

You will need picture of ID, selfie to verify ID, credit card (no debt or prepaid card) to verify your address matches your ID, and one time 0.99 charge to register.

APPLICATION Online Only:
https://squirerealty.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=3b177409-4ca7-4113-ac54-ea0678258d70&source=Website

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 765 Knollwood Lane have any available units?
765 Knollwood Lane has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
Is 765 Knollwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
765 Knollwood Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 765 Knollwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 765 Knollwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Dimas.
Does 765 Knollwood Lane offer parking?
No, 765 Knollwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 765 Knollwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 765 Knollwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 765 Knollwood Lane have a pool?
No, 765 Knollwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 765 Knollwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 765 Knollwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 765 Knollwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 765 Knollwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 765 Knollwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 765 Knollwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 765 Knollwood Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd
San Dimas, CA 91773
Park San Dimas Senior Apartments
265 W Foothill Blvd
San Dimas, CA 91773
eaves San Dimas
477 E Bonita Ave
San Dimas, CA 91773
Mountain View Apartments
650 E Bonita Ave
San Dimas, CA 91773
eaves San Dimas Canyon
325 S San Dimas Canyon Rd
San Dimas, CA 91773

Similar Pages

San Dimas 1 BedroomsSan Dimas 2 Bedrooms
San Dimas Apartments with PoolSan Dimas Dog Friendly Apartments
San Dimas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CABurbank, CACerritos, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CA
Rialto, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity