Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:35 PM

Location

208 Pony Express Road, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome home to beautiful San Dimas! NO PETS. This spacious 2 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom townhouse is centrally located near the heart of San Dimas and close to restaurants, shops and freeways. This sought-after townhouse includes 1322 square feet of living space with 2 bedrooms plus 2 bathrooms on the 2nd floor and an open concept on the first floor including a living room, dining area and kitchen with a back patio. Enjoy a 2 car garage with washer/dryer hookups for your convenience. There a HOA pool and spa for entertainment or relaxation. HOA paid by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Pony Express Road have any available units?
208 Pony Express Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 Pony Express Road have?
Some of 208 Pony Express Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Pony Express Road currently offering any rent specials?
208 Pony Express Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Pony Express Road pet-friendly?
No, 208 Pony Express Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Dimas.
Does 208 Pony Express Road offer parking?
Yes, 208 Pony Express Road offers parking.
Does 208 Pony Express Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Pony Express Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Pony Express Road have a pool?
Yes, 208 Pony Express Road has a pool.
Does 208 Pony Express Road have accessible units?
No, 208 Pony Express Road does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Pony Express Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Pony Express Road does not have units with dishwashers.
