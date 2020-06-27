208 Pony Express Road

Amenities

Welcome home to beautiful San Dimas! NO PETS. This spacious 2 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom townhouse is centrally located near the heart of San Dimas and close to restaurants, shops and freeways. This sought-after townhouse includes 1322 square feet of living space with 2 bedrooms plus 2 bathrooms on the 2nd floor and an open concept on the first floor including a living room, dining area and kitchen with a back patio. Enjoy a 2 car garage with washer/dryer hookups for your convenience. There a HOA pool and spa for entertainment or relaxation. HOA paid by landlord.