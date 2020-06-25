All apartments in San Dimas
Find more places like 1455 W Renwick Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Dimas, CA
/
1455 W Renwick Rd
Last updated May 8 2019 at 6:05 AM

1455 W Renwick Rd

1455 East Renwick Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Dimas
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1455 East Renwick Road, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This house is beautiful floor plan easy to furniture. Close to schools, FWYs, Transportation. Shopping Center Mall. HD & Costco. Laminate floor in all bedroom, Master bedroom. Min walk to park. The family room is very large can be a game room, study room or an extra bed room. Laundry in the garage. Large driveway can park many car. Kitchen granite counter top with stainless appliances.
This house is beautiful floor plan easy to furniture. Close to schools, FWYs, Transportation. Shopping Center Mall. HD & Costco. Laminate floor in all bedroom, Master bedroom. Min walk to park. The family room is very large can be a game room, study room or an extra bed room. Laundry in the garage. Large driveway can park many car. Kitchen granite counter top with stainless appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1455 W Renwick Rd have any available units?
1455 W Renwick Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1455 W Renwick Rd have?
Some of 1455 W Renwick Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1455 W Renwick Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1455 W Renwick Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1455 W Renwick Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1455 W Renwick Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1455 W Renwick Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1455 W Renwick Rd offers parking.
Does 1455 W Renwick Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1455 W Renwick Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1455 W Renwick Rd have a pool?
No, 1455 W Renwick Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1455 W Renwick Rd have accessible units?
No, 1455 W Renwick Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1455 W Renwick Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1455 W Renwick Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves San Dimas Canyon
325 S San Dimas Canyon Rd
San Dimas, CA 91773
eaves San Dimas
477 E Bonita Ave
San Dimas, CA 91773
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd
San Dimas, CA 91773
Park San Dimas Senior Apartments
265 W Foothill Blvd
San Dimas, CA 91773
Mountain View Apartments
650 E Bonita Ave
San Dimas, CA 91773

Similar Pages

San Dimas 1 BedroomsSan Dimas 2 Bedrooms
San Dimas Apartments with PoolSan Dimas Dog Friendly Apartments
San Dimas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CABurbank, CACerritos, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CA
Rialto, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles