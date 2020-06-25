1455 W Renwick Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities carport gym game room on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This house is beautiful floor plan easy to furniture. Close to schools, FWYs, Transportation. Shopping Center Mall. HD & Costco. Laminate floor in all bedroom, Master bedroom. Min walk to park. The family room is very large can be a game room, study room or an extra bed room. Laundry in the garage. Large driveway can park many car. Kitchen granite counter top with stainless appliances.

