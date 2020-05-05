137 E 1st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

This little back house is absolutely adorable! Totally remodeled with new flooring, recessed lighting, mirrored closet doors, ceiling fan, stall shower, window blinds, new 5-burner stove top, microwave, refrigerator with ice maker, stack washer & dryer and two wall unit air conditioners. Everything is brand new. This unit can only be accessed from the alley where there is also a two-car carport and a small side yard. The large back yard is the exclusive use of the front unit. There is a large storage shed and all the avocados you can eat from two very large avocado trees. Walking distance to downtown San Dimas, County Library, City Hall and Park. Sorry, the owner loves dogs but will not allow any animals at this time. Good credit, above 690 FICO, a must along with good references and seasoned employment.