Last updated February 7 2020 at 11:52 AM

137 E 1st Street

137 East 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

137 East 1st Street, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
This little back house is absolutely adorable! Totally remodeled with new flooring, recessed lighting, mirrored closet doors, ceiling fan, stall shower, window blinds, new 5-burner stove top, microwave, refrigerator with ice maker, stack washer & dryer and two wall unit air conditioners. Everything is brand new. This unit can only be accessed from the alley where there is also a two-car carport and a small side yard. The large back yard is the exclusive use of the front unit. There is a large storage shed and all the avocados you can eat from two very large avocado trees. Walking distance to downtown San Dimas, County Library, City Hall and Park. Sorry, the owner loves dogs but will not allow any animals at this time. Good credit, above 690 FICO, a must along with good references and seasoned employment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

