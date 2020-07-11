1231 Sand Creek Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub

ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL Townhome located in a quiet and well manicured community of San Dimas. You are welcomed by a very open and spacious Living Room which extends to the Upgraded Kitchen. High ceilings, granite countertops, and plantation shutters throughout are just a few of the gorgeous details added to this home. A bathroom and laundry room are situated near the kitchen. The sliding door opens to a private patio surrounded by lush landscaping. Upstairs you will find a landing, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master bedroom is very open with a private bathroom and walk in closet. Included in the community amenities is a large pool and spa, outdoor showers and eating areas. This community is located near the popular restaurant, Twisted Sage and close to all Bonita Schools. This townhouse is a must!