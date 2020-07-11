All apartments in San Dimas
Last updated March 25 2020 at 4:44 PM

1231 Sand Creek Road

1231 Sand Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

1231 Sand Creek Road, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL Townhome located in a quiet and well manicured community of San Dimas. You are welcomed by a very open and spacious Living Room which extends to the Upgraded Kitchen. High ceilings, granite countertops, and plantation shutters throughout are just a few of the gorgeous details added to this home. A bathroom and laundry room are situated near the kitchen. The sliding door opens to a private patio surrounded by lush landscaping. Upstairs you will find a landing, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master bedroom is very open with a private bathroom and walk in closet. Included in the community amenities is a large pool and spa, outdoor showers and eating areas. This community is located near the popular restaurant, Twisted Sage and close to all Bonita Schools. This townhouse is a must!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 Sand Creek Road have any available units?
1231 Sand Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1231 Sand Creek Road have?
Some of 1231 Sand Creek Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 Sand Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
1231 Sand Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 Sand Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 1231 Sand Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Dimas.
Does 1231 Sand Creek Road offer parking?
No, 1231 Sand Creek Road does not offer parking.
Does 1231 Sand Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 Sand Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 Sand Creek Road have a pool?
Yes, 1231 Sand Creek Road has a pool.
Does 1231 Sand Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 1231 Sand Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 Sand Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1231 Sand Creek Road does not have units with dishwashers.
