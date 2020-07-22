1317 Paseo Anacapa

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Nicely updated property*Light & bright single level floor plan with no interior steps*Brand new copper plumbing*Kitchen features painted cabinets with granite counters and brand new all KitchenAid stainless Steel appliances*Adjacent to the kitchen is a nice dining/family room area open to kitchen*Updated bathrooms with quartz counters, new toilets/sinks & fixtures etc*Master bedroom features two closets and a private bathroom with a walk in tile shower*Central air/heating*two car attached, direct access garage with auto opener and laundry hookups in garage*All new high quality SPC vinyl flooring throughout - looks like wood with texture etc (No carpet at all)*Living room features vaulted ceilings & cozy gas log fireplace*Freshly painted inside & out*Newer dual pane vinyl windows and sliding glass door*Backyard covered patio, private & sunny backyard with two wonderful lemon trees, lawn area, roses & room to garden/grown veggies*Located on a quiet cul-de-sac of longtime homeowners*Some mountain views from front of house & front bedroom**Contact Kristin Carlson, listing agent, at (909) 519-9500 to submit an application to lease or to schedule an appointment to view.