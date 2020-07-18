All apartments in San Diego County
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

3043 Bernardo Ave

3043 Bernardo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3043 Bernardo Avenue, San Diego County, CA 92029
Felicita

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful Casita in SW Escondido - Beautiful Casita off the pool in private residence in SW Escondido about a 1/4 mile off Via Rancho Parkway. This is a very desirable neighborhood and property. Owners will only consider a single person. Do not apply if more than 1 person, NO EXCEPTIONS. Please note there are no laundry machines at the property.

Call or text 760-690-6707 to set an appointment for viewing. Rent is $1,000. Security deposit is $1,300. Utilities are included in rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4769055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3043 Bernardo Ave have any available units?
3043 Bernardo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego County, CA.
Is 3043 Bernardo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3043 Bernardo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3043 Bernardo Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3043 Bernardo Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego County.
Does 3043 Bernardo Ave offer parking?
No, 3043 Bernardo Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3043 Bernardo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3043 Bernardo Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3043 Bernardo Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3043 Bernardo Ave has a pool.
Does 3043 Bernardo Ave have accessible units?
No, 3043 Bernardo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3043 Bernardo Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3043 Bernardo Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3043 Bernardo Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3043 Bernardo Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
