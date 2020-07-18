3043 Bernardo Ave

Amenities

Beautiful Casita in SW Escondido - Beautiful Casita off the pool in private residence in SW Escondido about a 1/4 mile off Via Rancho Parkway. This is a very desirable neighborhood and property. Owners will only consider a single person. Do not apply if more than 1 person, NO EXCEPTIONS. Please note there are no laundry machines at the property.



Call or text 760-690-6707 to set an appointment for viewing. Rent is $1,000. Security deposit is $1,300. Utilities are included in rent.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4769055)