24451 Rutherford Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool internet access tennis court

NEW Apartment in Country Estates,Ramona,CA - Property Id: 135791



This is a new, attached apartment that has more square footage than most 1 bedrooms, has a large patio, and lawn use with beautiful views, a small plot for growing vegetables, if interested, and all the Amenities of the Country Estates: free use of 2 pools,tennis and pickleball courts, beautiful Ramona Oaks park with summer concerts,hiking trails nearby, restaurants, golf for a fee.

The inside has great features too!

Energy efficient mini split AC/Heating*

Ceiling fans*

Laminate flooring

2 large Pantry/Storage rooms

Washer/Dryer

Large Walk in Closet

Great room / Kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, microwave and garbage disposal

Bathroom with separate doored toilet

Internet*

Cable ready

Large patio

Lawn area use

Small garden plot use, if interested

Rent includes sewer, water and trash, internet.

No pets preferred. Possible one small by approval. ($50 rent increase, $500 deposit increase)

Lease term: Month to Month

No smoking



Contact Earlene: 619-847-5138/earlene1000@gmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135791p

Property Id 135791



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5025544)