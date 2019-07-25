All apartments in San Diego Country Estates
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

24451 Rutherford Rd

24451 Rutherford Road · No Longer Available
Location

24451 Rutherford Road, San Diego Country Estates, CA 92065
San Diego Country Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
NEW Apartment in Country Estates,Ramona,CA - Property Id: 135791

This is a new, attached apartment that has more square footage than most 1 bedrooms, has a large patio, and lawn use with beautiful views, a small plot for growing vegetables, if interested, and all the Amenities of the Country Estates: free use of 2 pools,tennis and pickleball courts, beautiful Ramona Oaks park with summer concerts,hiking trails nearby, restaurants, golf for a fee.
The inside has great features too!
Energy efficient mini split AC/Heating*
Ceiling fans*
Laminate flooring
2 large Pantry/Storage rooms
Washer/Dryer
Large Walk in Closet
Great room / Kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, microwave and garbage disposal
Bathroom with separate doored toilet
Internet*
Cable ready
Large patio
Lawn area use
Small garden plot use, if interested
Rent includes sewer, water and trash, internet.
No pets preferred. Possible one small by approval. ($50 rent increase, $500 deposit increase)
Lease term: Month to Month
No smoking

Contact Earlene: 619-847-5138/earlene1000@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135791p
Property Id 135791

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5025544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

