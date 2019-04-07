Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

24221 Del Amo Road Available 04/26/19 Spacious Single Story Home On a private 1/3 Acre Lot in The Estates of Ramona! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting

www.sandiegorpm.com

Or call 858-485--6565



Lovely Single story detached home on a large, 1/3 acre private lot in Ramona in the San Diego Country Estates. 3 Bedroom, 2 full Bath with approximately 1604 sq. ft. This home has many impressive features and amenities such as huge formal living room with a step down entry and fire place and vaulted ceiling; separate dining area, spacious kitchen with lots of counter and storage space. Other features and amenities include the beautiful back yard and patio area that is perfect for entertaining; all major appliances come with this lovely home including full sized washer and dryer; 2-Car attached garage, expansive master suite with sliding door to the back yard area; Air Conditioning, decorator paint. Easy access to parks, walking trails. And access to all the Estates have to offer. Regular landscape maintenance is included in the rental amount. Small pets considered with owner approval. No horses or other livestock and no Smoking, please.



If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all of our available properties visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com



San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent representing the owner of this home. Call San Diego Residential Property Management to arrange for a showing or to get additional information: 858-485-6565



Cal-BRE# 01859951



(RLNE1877338)