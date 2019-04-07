All apartments in San Diego Country Estates
San Diego Country Estates, CA
24221 Del Amo Road
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

24221 Del Amo Road

24221 Del Amo Rd · No Longer Available
Location

24221 Del Amo Rd, San Diego Country Estates, CA 92065
San Diego Country Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
24221 Del Amo Road Available 04/26/19 Spacious Single Story Home On a private 1/3 Acre Lot in The Estates of Ramona! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting
www.sandiegorpm.com
Or call 858-485--6565

Lovely Single story detached home on a large, 1/3 acre private lot in Ramona in the San Diego Country Estates. 3 Bedroom, 2 full Bath with approximately 1604 sq. ft. This home has many impressive features and amenities such as huge formal living room with a step down entry and fire place and vaulted ceiling; separate dining area, spacious kitchen with lots of counter and storage space. Other features and amenities include the beautiful back yard and patio area that is perfect for entertaining; all major appliances come with this lovely home including full sized washer and dryer; 2-Car attached garage, expansive master suite with sliding door to the back yard area; Air Conditioning, decorator paint. Easy access to parks, walking trails. And access to all the Estates have to offer. Regular landscape maintenance is included in the rental amount. Small pets considered with owner approval. No horses or other livestock and no Smoking, please.

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all of our available properties visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent representing the owner of this home. Call San Diego Residential Property Management to arrange for a showing or to get additional information: 858-485-6565

Cal-BRE# 01859951

(RLNE1877338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24221 Del Amo Road have any available units?
24221 Del Amo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego Country Estates, CA.
What amenities does 24221 Del Amo Road have?
Some of 24221 Del Amo Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24221 Del Amo Road currently offering any rent specials?
24221 Del Amo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24221 Del Amo Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 24221 Del Amo Road is pet friendly.
Does 24221 Del Amo Road offer parking?
Yes, 24221 Del Amo Road offers parking.
Does 24221 Del Amo Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24221 Del Amo Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24221 Del Amo Road have a pool?
No, 24221 Del Amo Road does not have a pool.
Does 24221 Del Amo Road have accessible units?
No, 24221 Del Amo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 24221 Del Amo Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 24221 Del Amo Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24221 Del Amo Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24221 Del Amo Road has units with air conditioning.
