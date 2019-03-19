All apartments in San Diego Country Estates
San Diego Country Estates, CA
16711 Georgios Way
16711 Georgios Way

16711 Georgios Way · No Longer Available
Location

16711 Georgios Way, San Diego Country Estates, CA 92065
San Diego Country Estates

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Absolute beautiful property located on a cul de sac. Easy care landscaping. Oversized 3 car garage. 4 bedrooms plus an office. Laundry/mud Room. Gorgeous and private view of mountain side with amazing boulders. Stunning master suite with 2 master closets. Master suite has a private fireplace as well. Kitchen has granite counter tops with large center island. Open floor plan between living room, kitchen, and dining rooms to provide great entertainment space. Dogs allowed by approval with $500 increased deposit. No Cats.

Lease term: 6 months or 1 year.

TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:
https://renter.rently.com/properties/796754
-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each adult must submit a separate application for approval.
APPLY HERE: https://jensenproperties.appfolio.com/listings/detail/a9dabc0e-2011-461e-b3d0-e8280ada7e49

Requirements to rent:
1. Good credit score and history. (650 minimum)
2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include
assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for
clarification if necessary.
4. A United States Social Security Number
5. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver'€s license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€
District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
6. You must obtain or currently have and or be willing to transfer renter's insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable.
Property is rented to the best qualified applicant.

Contact the office during business hours at (858) 449-7294 or by email at office@jensenpropertiessd.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

