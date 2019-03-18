All apartments in San Diego Country Estates
16033 Abana Ct
16033 Abana Ct

16033 Abana Court · No Longer Available
16033 Abana Court, San Diego Country Estates, CA 92065
San Diego Country Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
What a perfect home for a family that needs some living space! Sitting on 0.64 acres of natural, beautiful landscaping, you'll have plenty of room to stretch out and hang out. A newly restored deck sitting atop huge, moss covered granite boulders is perfect for watching the sunset every night. Stargazing is absolutely amazing from the deck as well.

A BRAND NEW master bathroom was just completed and looks amazing. 11.5 feet of counter space. His/Hers bathroom drawers. His/Hers walk-in closets, make this the perfect bathroom for people who don't like to share.

- Brand new Samsung washer and dryer.
- New L-shaped desk furnished with the house.
- Custom made bar on the downstairs patio furnished with the house.
- 16 person outdoor table furnished with the house.

Amazing and friendly neighbors on a small, quiet cul-de-sac makes this a great place to live.

(RLNE4619731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16033 Abana Ct have any available units?
16033 Abana Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego Country Estates, CA.
What amenities does 16033 Abana Ct have?
Some of 16033 Abana Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16033 Abana Ct currently offering any rent specials?
16033 Abana Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16033 Abana Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 16033 Abana Ct is pet friendly.
Does 16033 Abana Ct offer parking?
Yes, 16033 Abana Ct offers parking.
Does 16033 Abana Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16033 Abana Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16033 Abana Ct have a pool?
No, 16033 Abana Ct does not have a pool.
Does 16033 Abana Ct have accessible units?
No, 16033 Abana Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 16033 Abana Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16033 Abana Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 16033 Abana Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16033 Abana Ct has units with air conditioning.
