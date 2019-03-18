16033 Abana Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

What a perfect home for a family that needs some living space! Sitting on 0.64 acres of natural, beautiful landscaping, you'll have plenty of room to stretch out and hang out. A newly restored deck sitting atop huge, moss covered granite boulders is perfect for watching the sunset every night. Stargazing is absolutely amazing from the deck as well.



A BRAND NEW master bathroom was just completed and looks amazing. 11.5 feet of counter space. His/Hers bathroom drawers. His/Hers walk-in closets, make this the perfect bathroom for people who don't like to share.



- Brand new Samsung washer and dryer.

- New L-shaped desk furnished with the house.

- Custom made bar on the downstairs patio furnished with the house.

- 16 person outdoor table furnished with the house.



Amazing and friendly neighbors on a small, quiet cul-de-sac makes this a great place to live.



