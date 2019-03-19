15212 Mesa Estates Ct

Amenities
Tranquil little house (granny flat) on Barona Mesa outside the SDCE. Approximately 430 sqft. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and kitchen area...think studio style house. Open area is bedroom, living room and kitchen. Could easily fit a couple; 1-2 adults maximum for occupancy.
Power, water, and trash are included...NO UTILITIES! House yard is fully fenced with a small garden area. Larger 6 ac. property is fully fenced with automatic gate access via remote for ultimate privacy. Will consider a cat as a pet. Just outside the San Diego Country Estates, 15 minutes to Ramona.
Private, clean and peaceful location. $1,000 plus $800 deposit. No smoking allowed inside our outside the house or on the property. Cat with pet deposit.
Available February 15th! Serious inquiries only please.