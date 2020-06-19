All apartments in San Bruno
Find more places like 936 Easton Avenue Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Bruno, CA
/
936 Easton Avenue Unit B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

936 Easton Avenue Unit B

936 Easton Avenue · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Bruno
See all
San Bruno Park
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

936 Easton Avenue, San Bruno, CA 94066
San Bruno Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,099

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
$500 MOVE IN DISCOUNT + 3 MONTHS REBATE

SPECIAL PROMOTION:
Hurry!!! Sign the lease on or before June 30th to avail the $500 move in discount in your first full month's rent!!!

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Hurry!!! Book your showings and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.

Cozy, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom APARTMENT home property rental situated on a very walkable San Bruno Park neighborhood in San Bruno.

FEATURES:
- Nice interior with epoxy laminated floor, built-in closet
- Kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, oven/range, microwave, and a brand new refrigerator
- Bathroom with vanity sink cabinet and shower/tub combo
- Gas heating
- On-street parking
- Pet-friendly home but only cats are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet

Water, sewage, trash, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet will be covered by the landlord. Smoking is prohibited in the unit.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Forest Lane Park, Herman Park, and Herman Street Park.

Bus lines:
398 Redwood City Transit Center to SF Transbay Terminal - 0.1 mile
141 Airport/Linden - Shelter Creek - 0.1 mile
140 Airtrain - West Manor/Palmetto - 0.1 mile
ECR Daly City BART - Palo Alto Transit Ctr - 0.2 mile

Rail lines:
Local Local - 0.2 mile
Limited Limited - 0.2 mile
RD-N Richmond - 0.4 mile
RD-S Millbrae - 0.4 mile

(RLNE5776534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 Easton Avenue Unit B have any available units?
936 Easton Avenue Unit B has a unit available for $2,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 936 Easton Avenue Unit B have?
Some of 936 Easton Avenue Unit B's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 936 Easton Avenue Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
936 Easton Avenue Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 Easton Avenue Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 936 Easton Avenue Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 936 Easton Avenue Unit B offer parking?
No, 936 Easton Avenue Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 936 Easton Avenue Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 936 Easton Avenue Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 Easton Avenue Unit B have a pool?
No, 936 Easton Avenue Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 936 Easton Avenue Unit B have accessible units?
No, 936 Easton Avenue Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 936 Easton Avenue Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 936 Easton Avenue Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 936 Easton Avenue Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 936 Easton Avenue Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 936 Easton Avenue Unit B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Acappella
1001 National Ave
San Bruno, CA 94066
Avalon San Bruno
1099 Admiral Ct
San Bruno, CA 94066
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir
San Bruno, CA 94066
Aperture
400 San Mateo Ave
San Bruno, CA 94066

Similar Pages

San Bruno 2 BedroomsSan Bruno Apartments with Balcony
San Bruno Apartments with GymSan Bruno Dog Friendly Apartments
San Bruno Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CANovato, CABurlingame, CANewark, CAPittsburg, CALos Gatos, CAMenlo Park, CA
Danville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CrestmoorSan Bruno Park
The Crossings

Apartments Near Colleges

Skyline CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity