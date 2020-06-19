936 Easton Avenue Unit B

Amenities

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

$500 MOVE IN DISCOUNT + 3 MONTHS REBATE



SPECIAL PROMOTION:

Hurry!!! Sign the lease on or before June 30th to avail the $500 move in discount in your first full month's rent!!!



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.



Hurry!!! Book your showings and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.



Cozy, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom APARTMENT home property rental situated on a very walkable San Bruno Park neighborhood in San Bruno.



FEATURES:

- Nice interior with epoxy laminated floor, built-in closet

- Kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, oven/range, microwave, and a brand new refrigerator

- Bathroom with vanity sink cabinet and shower/tub combo

- Gas heating

- On-street parking

- Pet-friendly home but only cats are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet



Water, sewage, trash, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet will be covered by the landlord. Smoking is prohibited in the unit.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Forest Lane Park, Herman Park, and Herman Street Park.



Bus lines:

398 Redwood City Transit Center to SF Transbay Terminal - 0.1 mile

141 Airport/Linden - Shelter Creek - 0.1 mile

140 Airtrain - West Manor/Palmetto - 0.1 mile

ECR Daly City BART - Palo Alto Transit Ctr - 0.2 mile



Rail lines:

Local Local - 0.2 mile

Limited Limited - 0.2 mile

RD-N Richmond - 0.4 mile

RD-S Millbrae - 0.4 mile



(RLNE5776534)