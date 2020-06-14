Amenities
Fantastic Condo! Move-in Ready! - ADDRESS: 8332 SHELTER CREEK LN., SAN BRUNO, CA 94066
This unit is being shown BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Please email to schedule a private viewing.
(Please view the map in the photos for the meeting location.)
-- PROPERTY AMENITIES--
- Three Pools. Jacuzzi.
- Fitness Center w/Sauna
- Tennis Courts
- Club House
- Community Security
- Lush, Professionally Maintained Landscaping
- Laundry Facilities (Close To Unit)
- Across the street from Commodore Park
- Up the road from Tanforan Shopping Center and Town Center
- Close to Highways 280, 101 & 35
- Public Transportation: BART, SamTrans & CalTrain
- Very close to Bayhill Shopping Center, YouTube and Walmart Corporate Offices
Copy/Paste the link below to view more amenities and property details:
http://www.sheltercreekcoa.com/page/16062~260289/Amenities
--UNIT AMENITIES--
- Spacious Studio
- Carpet & NEW Vinyl Flooring
- Separate Bath Vanity Area
- Extra Large Walk-in Closet
- Breakfast Bar
- NEW Microwave
- NEW Oven
- NEW Refrigerator
- Garbage Disposal
- Dishwasher
- Coin-Op Washer and Dryer on Property
- Parking Stall Included
--LEASE TERMS--
- No Smoking
- No Co-Signers
- No Pets
- Online Rent Payments Accepted
- Rent: $1,975 per month
- Tenant Pays PG&E (Garbage & Water Included)
- Security deposit: $2,962
- HOA Move-in Fees: $175 (Move-in fee: $125; ID card $25; ID deposit $25)
- Total move-in cost: $5,112
- To qualify: Proof-of-Combined Gross Monthly Income of $5,925
- Lease: 1 year lease required
- All applicants must have good credit and good references.
- Renters Insurance Required
- Application fee: $45.00 per adult applicant
- Applications are accepted on-line at: www.boardwalkrents.com
Boardwalk Investments
www.boardwalkrents.com
CA DRE# 00623134
