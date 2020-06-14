Amenities

Fantastic Condo! Move-in Ready! - ADDRESS: 8332 SHELTER CREEK LN., SAN BRUNO, CA 94066



This unit is being shown BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Please email to schedule a private viewing.

(Please view the map in the photos for the meeting location.)



-- PROPERTY AMENITIES--

- Three Pools. Jacuzzi.

- Fitness Center w/Sauna

- Tennis Courts

- Club House

- Community Security

- Lush, Professionally Maintained Landscaping

- Laundry Facilities (Close To Unit)

- Across the street from Commodore Park

- Up the road from Tanforan Shopping Center and Town Center

- Close to Highways 280, 101 & 35

- Public Transportation: BART, SamTrans & CalTrain

- Very close to Bayhill Shopping Center, YouTube and Walmart Corporate Offices



Copy/Paste the link below to view more amenities and property details:

http://www.sheltercreekcoa.com/page/16062~260289/Amenities



--UNIT AMENITIES--

- Spacious Studio

- Carpet & NEW Vinyl Flooring

- Separate Bath Vanity Area

- Extra Large Walk-in Closet

- Breakfast Bar

- NEW Microwave

- NEW Oven

- NEW Refrigerator

- Garbage Disposal

- Dishwasher

- Coin-Op Washer and Dryer on Property

- Parking Stall Included



--LEASE TERMS--

- No Smoking

- No Co-Signers

- No Pets

- Online Rent Payments Accepted

- Rent: $1,975 per month

- Tenant Pays PG&E (Garbage & Water Included)

- Security deposit: $2,962

- HOA Move-in Fees: $175 (Move-in fee: $125; ID card $25; ID deposit $25)

- Total move-in cost: $5,112

- To qualify: Proof-of-Combined Gross Monthly Income of $5,925

- Lease: 1 year lease required

- All applicants must have good credit and good references.

- Renters Insurance Required

- Application fee: $45.00 per adult applicant

- Applications are accepted on-line at: www.boardwalkrents.com



Boardwalk Investments

www.boardwalkrents.com

CA DRE# 00623134



No Pets Allowed



