San Bruno, CA
8332 Shelter Creek Ln.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

8332 Shelter Creek Ln.

8332 Shelter Creek Lane · (650) 355-5556
Location

8332 Shelter Creek Lane, San Bruno, CA 94066
Crestmoor

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 8332 Shelter Creek Ln. · Avail. now

$1,975

Studio · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
sauna
tennis court
Fantastic Condo! Move-in Ready! - ADDRESS: 8332 SHELTER CREEK LN., SAN BRUNO, CA 94066

This unit is being shown BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Please email to schedule a private viewing.
(Please view the map in the photos for the meeting location.)

-- PROPERTY AMENITIES--
- Three Pools. Jacuzzi.
- Fitness Center w/Sauna
- Tennis Courts
- Club House
- Community Security
- Lush, Professionally Maintained Landscaping
- Laundry Facilities (Close To Unit)
- Across the street from Commodore Park
- Up the road from Tanforan Shopping Center and Town Center
- Close to Highways 280, 101 & 35
- Public Transportation: BART, SamTrans & CalTrain
- Very close to Bayhill Shopping Center, YouTube and Walmart Corporate Offices

Copy/Paste the link below to view more amenities and property details:
http://www.sheltercreekcoa.com/page/16062~260289/Amenities

--UNIT AMENITIES--
- Spacious Studio
- Carpet & NEW Vinyl Flooring
- Separate Bath Vanity Area
- Extra Large Walk-in Closet
- Breakfast Bar
- NEW Microwave
- NEW Oven
- NEW Refrigerator
- Garbage Disposal
- Dishwasher
- Coin-Op Washer and Dryer on Property
- Parking Stall Included

--LEASE TERMS--
- No Smoking
- No Co-Signers
- No Pets
- Online Rent Payments Accepted
- Rent: $1,975 per month
- Tenant Pays PG&E (Garbage & Water Included)
- Security deposit: $2,962
- HOA Move-in Fees: $175 (Move-in fee: $125; ID card $25; ID deposit $25)
- Total move-in cost: $5,112
- To qualify: Proof-of-Combined Gross Monthly Income of $5,925
- Lease: 1 year lease required
- All applicants must have good credit and good references.
- Renters Insurance Required
- Application fee: $45.00 per adult applicant
- Applications are accepted on-line at: www.boardwalkrents.com

Boardwalk Investments
www.boardwalkrents.com
CA DRE# 00623134

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4566851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8332 Shelter Creek Ln. have any available units?
8332 Shelter Creek Ln. has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8332 Shelter Creek Ln. have?
Some of 8332 Shelter Creek Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8332 Shelter Creek Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
8332 Shelter Creek Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8332 Shelter Creek Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 8332 Shelter Creek Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bruno.
Does 8332 Shelter Creek Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 8332 Shelter Creek Ln. does offer parking.
Does 8332 Shelter Creek Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8332 Shelter Creek Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8332 Shelter Creek Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 8332 Shelter Creek Ln. has a pool.
Does 8332 Shelter Creek Ln. have accessible units?
No, 8332 Shelter Creek Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 8332 Shelter Creek Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8332 Shelter Creek Ln. has units with dishwashers.
Does 8332 Shelter Creek Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8332 Shelter Creek Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
