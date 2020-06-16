All apartments in San Bruno
Last updated April 12 2020 at 3:07 AM

6110 Shelter Creek Lane

6110 Shelter Creek Ln · (415) 772-1977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6110 Shelter Creek Ln, San Bruno, CA 94066
Crestmoor

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 6110 Shelter Creek Lane · Avail. now

$2,080

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
EPIC REA-AZARI PM Great Studio Condo at Shelter Creek with Patio and Parking - ____________________________________________________________________________________
* For rent www.EpicREA.com
* For Information or to Schedule Showings for this property:Marketing @ AzariPM.com
____________________________________________________________________________________

********AVAILABLE NOW*********

* Description:
Great studio condo at Shelter Creek with patio to barbeque and enjoy the wooded landscape. Enjoy all the amenities of the development and easy access to freeways 280 and 101.

* Property Highlights:
- Great studio floor plan
- Sliding glass door to private patio with barbeque
- Remodeled kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, disposal
- Walk-in closet plus double closet
- Hardwood floors
- 1 Bathroom with shower over tub
- 1 car covered and designated parking space

Development amenities:
- Laundry facilities
- Swimming Pools
- Jacuzzi
- Tennis Courts
- Walking Trails
- Clubhouse
- Billiards Room
- Fitness Room with locker room, showers, sauna

* Other Details:
- Type of rental: Studio
- Pets: NO
- Smoking: NO

- Rent: $ 2,080 /mo.
- Security Deposit: $ 2,080
- Application fee: $45
- Utilities included: Water + Garbage + Gardener

- There may or may not be Move-in/Move-out fees/deposit and restrictions as required by this community HOA. Such fees are the sole responsibility of the tenant. It is up to the future tenant to check with the HOA for details about any applicable fees/deposits and restrictions that may apply.

For more information contact:
Eugenia "Genie" Mantzoros
COO / Realtor / Sr. Leasing Agent
CalDRE #00805386
Text/Call (415) 710-4284
Genie @ EpicREA.com

To Schedule Showings for this property email our scheduler: Marketing @ AzariPM.com

______________________________________________________________________________________

Please note that though the information about the listed property contained herein is deemed to be from reliable sources, prospective tenants should always do their own physical inspection of the property prior to entering any agreements for lease or rent.

We are your one-stop shop for all of your real estate and housing needs!

For properties that we manage:

We offer all residents the ability to pay rent online 24/7 thus eliminating the need to mail in or drop off payments!

Tenants can also view account information and create and track maintenance requests online from the comfort of your home or on the go with your mobile device! Also, our Landlords can access their owner's statements online at any time.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2717162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6110 Shelter Creek Lane have any available units?
6110 Shelter Creek Lane has a unit available for $2,080 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6110 Shelter Creek Lane have?
Some of 6110 Shelter Creek Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6110 Shelter Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6110 Shelter Creek Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6110 Shelter Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6110 Shelter Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bruno.
Does 6110 Shelter Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6110 Shelter Creek Lane does offer parking.
Does 6110 Shelter Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6110 Shelter Creek Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6110 Shelter Creek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6110 Shelter Creek Lane has a pool.
Does 6110 Shelter Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 6110 Shelter Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6110 Shelter Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6110 Shelter Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6110 Shelter Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6110 Shelter Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
