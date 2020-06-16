6110 Shelter Creek Lane

Amenities

EPIC REA-AZARI PM Great Studio Condo at Shelter Creek with Patio and Parking - ____________________________________________________________________________________

____________________________________________________________________________________



********AVAILABLE NOW*********



* Description:

Great studio condo at Shelter Creek with patio to barbeque and enjoy the wooded landscape. Enjoy all the amenities of the development and easy access to freeways 280 and 101.



* Property Highlights:

- Great studio floor plan

- Sliding glass door to private patio with barbeque

- Remodeled kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, disposal

- Walk-in closet plus double closet

- Hardwood floors

- 1 Bathroom with shower over tub

- 1 car covered and designated parking space



Development amenities:

- Laundry facilities

- Swimming Pools

- Jacuzzi

- Tennis Courts

- Walking Trails

- Clubhouse

- Billiards Room

- Fitness Room with locker room, showers, sauna



* Other Details:

- Type of rental: Studio

- Pets: NO

- Smoking: NO



- Rent: $ 2,080 /mo.

- Security Deposit: $ 2,080

- Application fee: $45

- Utilities included: Water + Garbage + Gardener



- There may or may not be Move-in/Move-out fees/deposit and restrictions as required by this community HOA. Such fees are the sole responsibility of the tenant. It is up to the future tenant to check with the HOA for details about any applicable fees/deposits and restrictions that may apply.



For more information contact:

Eugenia "Genie" Mantzoros

COO / Realtor / Sr. Leasing Agent

CalDRE #00805386

Text/Call (415) 710-4284

Genie @ EpicREA.com



To Schedule Showings for this property email our scheduler: Marketing @ AzariPM.com



______________________________________________________________________________________



No Pets Allowed



