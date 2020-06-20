All apartments in San Bruno
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

3340 Geoffrey Dr 2BR

3340 Geoffrey Drive · (415) 794-0420
Location

3340 Geoffrey Drive, San Bruno, CA 94066
Pacific Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Downstairs Suite · Avail. Jul 11

$3,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Unit Downstairs Suite Available 07/11/20 Furnished 2BR Sunny Garden Suite Parking Pets OK - Property Id: 277292

Fully Furnished, Remodeled 2-Bedroom Garden Suite
• Extremely safe. quiet area
• Completely move-in ready
• 100% remodeled
• Bright & spacious Suite with glass sliding doors leading to large sunny yard
• Open concept living/kitchen/dining area
• Two large bedrooms with Queen 10" thick memory foam beds and 100% cotton spa towels
• Wired! FREE Hi-Speed WiFi and 50" SmartTV
• Full kitchenette w/2-burner hot plate, full-sized refrigerator, microwave, Keurig coffee maker and plenty of counter space
• Beautiful AirBnB unit converted to long-term furnished rental
?"The place is beautiful..I'd love to stay here again"
• Large back yard
• Laundry
• Garaged parking
• A+ Location! 10min to SFO, 10 min to trains to SF & Silicon Valley; 20min drive
• Small Pets OK
• Landlord covers garbage and free Hi-speed WiFi
• Tenant covers PG&E and water
• No Smoking
• Minimum credit score 680

Text us at (650) 275-6040 to schedule a safe, private viewing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277292
Property Id 277292

(RLNE5774327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3340 Geoffrey Dr 2BR have any available units?
3340 Geoffrey Dr 2BR has a unit available for $3,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3340 Geoffrey Dr 2BR have?
Some of 3340 Geoffrey Dr 2BR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3340 Geoffrey Dr 2BR currently offering any rent specials?
3340 Geoffrey Dr 2BR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3340 Geoffrey Dr 2BR pet-friendly?
No, 3340 Geoffrey Dr 2BR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bruno.
Does 3340 Geoffrey Dr 2BR offer parking?
Yes, 3340 Geoffrey Dr 2BR does offer parking.
Does 3340 Geoffrey Dr 2BR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3340 Geoffrey Dr 2BR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3340 Geoffrey Dr 2BR have a pool?
No, 3340 Geoffrey Dr 2BR does not have a pool.
Does 3340 Geoffrey Dr 2BR have accessible units?
No, 3340 Geoffrey Dr 2BR does not have accessible units.
Does 3340 Geoffrey Dr 2BR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3340 Geoffrey Dr 2BR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3340 Geoffrey Dr 2BR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3340 Geoffrey Dr 2BR does not have units with air conditioning.
