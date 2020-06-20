3340 Geoffrey Dr 2BR

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated hot tub some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub internet access

Unit Downstairs Suite Available 07/11/20 Furnished 2BR Sunny Garden Suite Parking Pets OK - Property Id: 277292



Fully Furnished, Remodeled 2-Bedroom Garden Suite

• Extremely safe. quiet area

• Completely move-in ready

• 100% remodeled

• Bright & spacious Suite with glass sliding doors leading to large sunny yard

• Open concept living/kitchen/dining area

• Two large bedrooms with Queen 10" thick memory foam beds and 100% cotton spa towels

• Wired! FREE Hi-Speed WiFi and 50" SmartTV

• Full kitchenette w/2-burner hot plate, full-sized refrigerator, microwave, Keurig coffee maker and plenty of counter space

• Beautiful AirBnB unit converted to long-term furnished rental

?"The place is beautiful..I'd love to stay here again"

• Large back yard

• Laundry

• Garaged parking

• A+ Location! 10min to SFO, 10 min to trains to SF & Silicon Valley; 20min drive

• Small Pets OK

• Landlord covers garbage and free Hi-speed WiFi

• Tenant covers PG&E and water

• No Smoking

• Minimum credit score 680



Text us at (650) 275-6040 to schedule a safe, private viewing

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277292

Property Id 277292



(RLNE5774327)