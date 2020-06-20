3340 Geoffrey Dr 2BR

Amenities
Unit Downstairs Suite Available 07/11/20 Furnished 2BR Sunny Garden Suite Parking Pets OK - Property Id: 277292
Fully Furnished, Remodeled 2-Bedroom Garden Suite
• Extremely safe. quiet area
• Completely move-in ready
• 100% remodeled
• Bright & spacious Suite with glass sliding doors leading to large sunny yard
• Open concept living/kitchen/dining area
• Two large bedrooms with Queen 10" thick memory foam beds and 100% cotton spa towels
• Wired! FREE Hi-Speed WiFi and 50" SmartTV
• Full kitchenette w/2-burner hot plate, full-sized refrigerator, microwave, Keurig coffee maker and plenty of counter space
• Beautiful AirBnB unit converted to long-term furnished rental
?"The place is beautiful..I'd love to stay here again"
• Large back yard
• Laundry
• Garaged parking
• A+ Location! 10min to SFO, 10 min to trains to SF & Silicon Valley; 20min drive
• Small Pets OK
• Landlord covers garbage and free Hi-speed WiFi
• Tenant covers PG&E and water
• No Smoking
• Minimum credit score 680
Text us at (650) 275-6040 to schedule a safe, private viewing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277292
Property Id 277292
(RLNE5774327)