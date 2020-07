Amenities

A bright and beautiful 2-Story Townhome w/ marble entrance, hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and kitchen. High ceilings in the master suite with full bath walk-in closet and 2 large bedrooms with full bath. Centrally located with easy access to San Francisco, Highways 280, 35 and 101, Close to Bayhill shopping center, Mollie Stones Market, CVS , 7/11. Access to patio and two side by side car garage w/remote. No waterbeds allowed. NEW Washer and Dryer included